Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back Fan Favorite Sauce

Summer is here and Buffalo Wild Wings is heating things up with the return of a fan favorite sauce as well as the introduction of a new one. Buffalo Wild Wings recently announced the return of the popular Buffalo Ranch sauce to the menu as well sa the new Luau BBQ sauce. Both are available at all Buffalo Wild Wings locations for a limited time.

Buffalo Ranch became a quick fan favorite when it was first released in 2023. According to the brand, it is the best-selling limited edition sauce in their history and features a mix of spicy, buttery and tangy flavors as it combines two iconic sauces that are favorites among wing lovers everywhere — buffalo and ranch. As for the new Luau BBQ, that sauce is described as a sweet and smokey pineappe BBQ sauce.

In addition to the new and returning sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings has announced some deals. The restaurant now offers All You Can Eat Boneless Wings and Fries for $19.99. Available every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time, fans can enjoy All You Can Eat Boneless Wings and fries in any of the brand's iconic 26 sauces and seasonings. Also, during the month of June customers can get 6 free wings with any $10 purchase from the brand's takeout and delivery service Buffalo WIld Wings Go using the promo code GOWINGS.

"We have heard our fans and brought back Buffalo Ranch, alongside new Luau BBQ, for summer," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "We've made it easy for guests to try each sauce – or both – with a variety of deals on the menu."

Both Buffalo Ranch and Luau BBQ are available at Buffalo Wild Wings for a limited time.