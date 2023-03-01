Buffalo Wild Wings Reveals Two New Sauces

Now that the calendar reads March, Buffalo Wild Wings is getting ready for spring with a new sauce line-up. Effectively immediately, the sports bar will begin offering two new sauces as limited-time items: Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic. Given the popularity of both ranch and buffalo sauces, Buffalo Ranch is a combination of the two and has recently become a sauce rising in popularity. Earlier this year, even KFC started selling its own version of it as a side. On the other hand, Honey Garlic is said to be a "savory, sweet, and sour combination of two iconic flavors."

Given that the two are being being released the same time the chain is launching its annual March Madness promotion, it's likely the sauces are only guaranteed to be around for the month and through the end of the NCAA National Basketball tournament. Along with the sauce launch comes the BnB-Dubs promotion in which wing fiends will be able to win an all-inclusive trip to a special Buffalo Wild Wings lcoation on March 17th and March 18th.

To enter, you just need to go to the chain's contest website here. Located in a Buffalo Wild Wings in Houston, Texas, the winners of the contest will be able to "induldge" in:

Elite locker room space

Themed artwork, banners, trophies

Sauce bar on tap

Game-day activities

Wall-to-wall TVs with multiple games playing at all times

The winner of the contest and a guest will also accommodations and two tickets to either the Men's or Women's NCAA Final Four.

The new sauces are the first new release of the year from Buffalo Wild Wings. In fact, the sauces are the first new product offerings since last year's Boneless Bar Pizza.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate football destination for a legendary game day experience," Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings said at the time. "With wings tossed in any of our26 sauces and seasoning, 30 -plus beer taps, wall-to-wall TVs, and now Boneless Bar Pizza, why would fans choose to go anywhere else?"