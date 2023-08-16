Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sauce

After a hiatus that lasted nearly three years, one of Buffalo Wild Wings' most popular sauces is returning to the restaurant. Wednesday, B-Dubs officials announced the return of Hot BBQ sauce, a favorite that exploded into cult classic status after its menu removal at the height of the pandemic. Now, the sauce will be available on both boneless and traditional wings for the foreseeable future.

"We are always listening to our fans and the passion for Hot BBQ has been overwhelming. We know there will be a lot of excited people out there to see this one back on the menu this fall," Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketer Tristan Meline offered in a statement. "We're also thrilled to introduce Bulleit Bourbon BBQ, bringing a sweet, smoky tang to our stacked lineup of sauces and seasonings. So whether you're all about the Hot BBQ return or eager to try something new, our limited-only only sauces have you covered this football season."

Between a growing petition amongst fans and Twitter trends, B-Dubs opted to bring the spicy BBQ sauce back as supplies last. The chain is also introducing a new bourbon-based barbecue sauce. "[The new] Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce allows fans to not only drink their bourbon but eat it, too. Guests can now enjoy the sweet, smoky tangs of Bulleit Bourbon not just in their rocks glass but also right on their wings, sandwiches or wraps," the chain added in its statement. "These two sauces are the perfect addition for football season to continue elevating the flavor offerings available across B-Dubs' already expansive lineup of 26 iconic sauces and seasonings."

It's unclear just how long these two sauces will be available, other than the chain is calling them "limited time" offerings. The two latest sauce are the chain's first two additions since B-Dubs locations added General Tso's and Sweet Chili Lime flavors earlier this summer.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate destination for sauces, and we're constantly innovating our menu to bring new flavors to our guests," Meline said at the time. "Our new limited-edition General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime sauces embody the perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory that's perfect to enjoy throughout the summer."