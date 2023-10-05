Burger King to Release Half-Onion Ring, Half-French Fry Sides

You'll no longer have to decide between onion rings and french fries while at Burger King. Wednesday, the burger chain officially unveiled "Have-sies," a new side that is half-fries and half-onion rings. Like all of BK's other sides, Have-sies will be available in value, small, medium, and large sizes.

"Burger King is all about letting Guests 'have it their way,' and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals," Burger King chief marketer Pat O'Toole offered in a press release. "We know Guests love our onion rings that they can't get anywhere else, but it's hard to give up on the classic French fry – so we're excited to offer both in true BK fashion."

It's unclear if the new item is a limited-time offering but given both of the sides included in "Have-sies" have been Burger King mainstays, it stands to reasons the item is here for the long haul—or, at the very least, we sure hope it is.

Burger King unveils Ghost Pepper Whopper

"Have-sies" isn't the only new item the King has unveiled this week. Right in time for Halloween, the restaurant is introducing spicy takes on its Whopper and Chicken Fries. Beginning October 12th, the Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will be available at participating Burger King stores.

"Earlier this year, we asked Guests if we should bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or introduce Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. The results were split, so we're adding both products to our menus nationwide* this Halloween season, giving Guests multiple ways to enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and heat," added. "We're excited for fans to have a new way to enjoy our signature Chicken Fries and bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper with an eye-catching orange bun achieved with the use of paprika, showing that spook-tacular innovations don't mean you have to sacrifice quality or flavor."

The Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will only be available as supplies last.