Burger King Testing Plant-Based Original Chick'n Sandwich

The plant-based fast-food trend continues and now, Burger King is bringing that option to its iconic Original Chicken Sandwich. The fast-food chain is now testing the new Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich in select locations in Cincinnati, Ohio starting Monday, August 22nd.

The new plant-based Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich features all of the things that fans love about the Original Chicken Sandwich — shredded lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, toasted sesame seed bun — but mixes things up with a seasoned Impossible chicken patty. While the mayonnaise does prevent the sandwich from being fully plant-based, customers can ask to omit the condiment. It's also worth noting that while the sandwich itself is meatless, it is prepared in restaurants where equipment is also used to prepare items that do contain meat.

"Burger King has demonstrated once again that they know how to deliver innovative options that taste great," Dan Greene, Impossible Foods SVP of North America Sales, said in a statement. "Working with them to launch our first-ever chicken patty has been a fun way to continue our partnership. We think fans are going to love this new plant-based twist on the Original Chick'n Sandwich."

This is just the latest plant-based offering from Burger King. While this sandwich is currently in testing, the restaurant does offer a plant-based Whopper, the Impossible Whopper. The sandwich was first launched nationwide in 2019. Burger King also isn't the only fast-food brand to test plant-based chicken. KFC tested vegan beyond Fried Chicken in 2019 with the plant-based take on fried chicken selling out in under five hours when it was tested in the Atlanta area.

It's unclear what the timeline on Burger King potentially rolling out the Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich nationwide is, but for now, it's available at select test locations in Cincinnati for a limited time.

Will you be giving the Impossible Original Chick'n Sandwich a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.