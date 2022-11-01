Campbell's Launches Holiday Sides Plate for "Sides Season"

With Halloween in the rearview, we are now firmly in holiday territory. Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and then, after that, Christmas and other winter holidays all with a focus on family gatherings for shared meals. But while turkey is often the focus of the holiday meal for most Americans, for many side dishes are where it's at — and there's real data to support that. Using consumer data from a nationwide survey focused on holiday dishes and seasonal topics, Campbell's found out as part of their Inaugural State of the Sides report that 66 percent of people prefer side dishes to the main and 73 percent aren't excited about the fact that their plate runs out of room for those delicious sides. Now, Campbell's is solving the holiday side dish problem with the creation of the Campbell's Holiday Sides Plate — and it's going to a good cause.

Beginning today, November 1st, consumers can go to SidesSeason.com to purchase the all-new Campbell's Holiday Sides Plate with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America. The plate was developed using the insights from the Campbell's State of the Sides report and features 5 compartments — the perfect number for the average number of sides Americans prefer on one plate with two larger sections for personal favorites. Additionally, the plate is designed with separate compartments making it even easier to store and reheat later as almost all consumers plan to eat their sides as leftovers. The plate just makes it easier. The plate is made is also non-BPA, microwave safe and top rack dishwasher safe and comes in a color that is designed to reflect a more modern, casual table.

As for what sides people are enjoying for their holiday meals? There are always the classics, like sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. But Campbell's research also indicated that people are looking for new ways to shake up the classics so in addition to being able to get your own Holiday Sides Plate, you can also get recipes for a 2022 twist on classic holiday sides favorites at SidesSeason.com — including Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Jacked Up Mac & Cheese.

The Campbell's Holiday Sides Plate is available now at SidesSeason.com with all proceeds benefitting Feeding America.