Celebrity Authentics Teams Up With The Batman Star Colin Farrell for New Autograph Exclusives

The Batman star Colin Farrell is teaming up with Celebrity Authentics for his first-ever autograph signing with the company. On Tuesday, Celebrity Authentics announced Farrell's autograph signing — which is set to take place later this Summer — and that pre-orders for the signings will be available for fans beginning Tuesday, May 9th at 2pm ET. Pre-orders are available at the Celebrity Authentics website.

According to Celebrity Authentics, an extensive and wide selection of photos, posters, and more will be offered for Farrell's signing. Additionally, select product from the company's recent signing with The Batman star Robert Pattinson will also be available for fans to add Farrell's signature to, creating what they call "a truly rare and unique collectible." There will also be a send-in option for fans as well to get t heir items personally hand-signed by Farrell.

Farrell has had a noteworthy career. In addition to his role as Penguin in The Batman, Farrell has earned critical acclaim for roles in films such as In Bruges, Horrible Bosses, The Lobster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Dumbo. He also starred in Season 2 of HBO's True Detective. He's set to reprise his role as Penguin in the upcoming HBO Max series, The Penguin. The eight-episode DC drama follows Farrell's Cobblepot as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin in the immediate aftermath of The Batman, which ended with parts of Gotham underwater after the anarchist Riddler (Paul Dano) gunned down Falcone and flooded the city. It is expected to be released in 2024.

Celebrity Authentics is the leader in genuine celebrity autographed memorabilia, representing many of film's biggest stars for hand-signed items. According to the company's website, they witness every autograph they authenticate and if they do not witness it being signed by the talent, they don't offer it to customers guaranteeing that the items customers purchase are 100 percent genuine.

The pre-order window for Farrell's upcoming Celebrity Authentics signing will go live on May 9th at 2pm ET. You can find out more information here.