Charlie Day Is Furious That Ryan Reynolds Is Trying to Steal His Best Friend Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been hard at work with everything involving their soccer team, AFC Wrexham, and it seems like the latter might be alienating his best friend Charlie Day. Day has been busy doing press for Illumination's recently released The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has been doing extremely well at the box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was met with mixed reviews but somehow managed to break $1 billion at the box office. Day recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in support of his new film and was asked by the host about Reynolds and McElhenney's relationship, and the actor didn't hold back.

Charlie Day has thoughts on @RMcElhenney’s friendship with Ryan Reynolds… @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/7aGBa2U9fg — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 2, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Provides Details on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return in Deadpool 3

According to producer and star Reynolds, the Wolverine that we'll be seeing in the third Deadpool movie will be "something completely new" for Jackman, at least compared to what he's done before.

"It's been fun," Reynolds recently told ET Canada. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Has It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Been Renewed?

We will see Day and McElhenney together in the next season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. For now, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed through its eighteenth season, and those involved with FX have hinted that the series could go on even longer. It is currently the longest-running live-action comedy series of all-time.

"It's interesting with that show," FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier explained last year. "The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we'll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going."

