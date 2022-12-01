Cheez-It Unveils All-New Themed Hotel Rooms in Honor of Upcoming Bowl Games

Heading towards some of the most exciting football games of the season, fans will likely be grabbing for their favorite flavor of Cheez-It to snack on during the games, with the brand offering a unique and all-new way to immerse themselves in the delicious snack. With both the Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl just over the horizon, the company has unveiled that both select fans and players will have the chance to spend the night in a themed hotel room sporting wall-to-wall decorations honoring the beloved snack. You can head to the official Cheez-It site for complete rules on the sweepstakes.

"For years we've created absurdly satisfying game day experiences for fans, but this year we're bringing the over-the-top excitement only Cheez-It can give directly to players," Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It, shared in a statement. "By offering the cheeziest players the full Cheez-It experience via our first-ever NIL deal, we hope to take team spirit to the next level and give them a one-of-a-kind stay before a one-of-a-kind matchup."

Per press release, "Cheez-It, the cheeziest sponsor of college football with four years of Cheez-It Bowl action and the title partner of the new Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, is giving football players and fans even more reasons to wake up 'Feelin the Cheeziest.' This year, the brand is creating exclusive Cheez-It 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' Hotel Rooms: four hotel rooms at the official team hotels that look and feel straight out of a Cheez-It box.

(Photo: Kellogg's)

"Cheez-It aims to ink its first-ever name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with four of the most absurdly cheezy Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl players having the chance to check-in to hotel rooms the night before their respective showdowns to wake up 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' -- next-level excitement and waking up amped up for an epic game day. The selected ACC and Big 12 (Cheez-It Bowl) and SEC and Big Ten (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl) conference athletes will spend the night in decked-out hotel rooms with Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It orange and yellow mood lighting, and unbe-cheez-able plush pillows for the cheeziest sleep of their dreams.

"In true Cheez-It fashion, the absurdly satisfying action does not stop there! Select lucky fans will have the chance to spend the night before the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium, and then watch the game from the Cheez-It 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' On-Field Suites. These absurdly cheezy hotel room replicas, positioned in the endzone at Camping World Stadium, deliver everything fans need to take their cheering to champion levels with Cheez-It sofas, blankets, pillows, and -- that's right -- a luxurious Cheez-It bed. Fans who attend the official Cheez-It Bowl pep rallies on December 28th at Pointe Orlando will have a chance to win."

(Photo: Kellogg's)

"We are excited to offer select fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night in Camping World Stadium before game day, a place that has hosted so many meaningful Cheez-It moments," Storm added. "Lucky fans will experience the Cheez-It Bowl magic from the moment they wake up – ensuring they're ready to bring next-level game day energy right from the endzone."

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl kicks off on December 29th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the newly named 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off on January 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Would you like to stay in one of these hotel rooms? Let us know in the comments!