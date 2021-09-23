Cheez-It Launches Wine-Themed Pack Featuring New “Extra Toasty” Flavors

As food pairings go, there are few as iconic as wine and cheese and for the third year in a row, Cheez-It has brought back its Cheez-It & Wine combination, but this year they’re adding an extra twist. On Wednesday, the brand announced the Cheez-It x Usual Wines “So Extra” Toasty Experience in collaboration with Usual Wines, and this year’s special package not only continues the Cheez-It’s 100th birthday celebration but offers up three new, limited-edition Extra Toasty flavors and an innovative “Cracker Coupe” glass as well.



“Following two years of Cheez-It & Wine success, both selling out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the offering back this year with an extra twist to celebrate the brand’s 100th birthday,” Scott Crowley, Brand Senior Director for Cheez-It said in a statement. “What better way to enjoy the dynamic duo of Cheez-It and wine than with a champagne coupe and cracker bowl, all in one? We can’t wait for fans to celebrate by enjoying the fan-favorite Cheez-It Extra Toasty and crisp Usual Wines Brut in this once-in-a-lifetime collectible offering.”

The special Cheez-It x Usual Wines collaboration bundle includes an Extra Toasty Flavor Flight – four boxes of Cheez-It crackers, including the new, limited-edition flavors Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy, Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Spicy, and Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack. The pack also includes the Cracker Coupe, a unique snacking stemware innovation that pairs a coupe glass with a cracker bowl so you can sip and snack at the same time. The bundle also includes a 20 percent discount on Brut or Mixed Packs at UsualWines.com to round out the wine and cheese pairing.



“I grew up eating Cheez-It crackers, and the opportunity to partner and celebrate the brand’s 100th birthday with a large glass of Brut was a no-brainer,” Matt Dukes, CEO at Usual Wines said. “Our fans know and love Usual Wines for our clean, real ingredients, and so the Cheez-It brand’s dedication to 100% real cheese was a natural fit. The light and satisfying crispness of our Usual Brut is the perfect complement to Cheez-It Extra Toasty’s 100% real cheese flavor and toasty finish – a pairing the fans will absolutely love.”



To get the Cheez-It x Usual Wines ‘So Extra’ Toasty Experience fans will need to head to CheezItHQ.com on Friday, September 24th at 12 p.m. ET. The pack will be available only while supplies last, but if the popularity of the Cheez-It & Wine promotion in previous years is any indication, fans will want to act fast as this will sell out fast.



What do you think about this year’s Cheez-It & Wine package? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.