Marvel Star Chris Evans Lifts Spirits With Adorable Quarantine Photo Of Him And His Dog

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people not just in the United States but around the world are hunkered down at home, self-isolating and self-quarantining to help stem the spread of COVID-19. However, today — Monday, March 23 — is also National Puppy Day and Marvel star Chris Evans has found a way to combine both an adorable holiday with the seriousness of the global pandemic by sharing an adorable, spirit-lifting photo of himself hanging out at home with his dog, Dodger.

On Monday, Evans shared a photo of himself cuddled up with Dodger just hanging out with the simple caption “Homebodies” and fans are loving it. The tweet has, as of the time of this article’s writing, nearly 90,000 likes. Check it out below.

While it would be easy to chalk up the popularity of Evans’ post to the fact that many people are just glad there’s some uplifting content to enjoy during the difficult news cycle dominated by coronavirus news and updates, the fact is that Dodger is a pretty popular pup. Evans regularly shares photos of his beloved dog on the social media site, though the last time fans have seen a Dodger post was for Valentine’s Day when the Captain America actor shared a sweet photo of the pup hanging out with a chew toy. He’s also previously shared photos of Dodger just being cute and even rocking his own doggie version of Evans’ infamous Knives Out sweater. That post was particularly popular, coming on Christmas 2019 and garnering nearly 600,000 likes on Twitter.

Evans isn’t alone in offering puppy content on Monday, either. While Evans’ post of “homebodies” highlights the quarantine situation, the John Wick social media channels also marked the canine occasion, wishing fans a happy National Puppy Day with their own post.

As for uplifting content, Evans’ sharing a photo of himself and his dog isn’t the only positive posts he made on Monday. The actor also shared information on how to help out during the coronavirus pandemic as well as retweeted a post featuring actor Danny DeVito encouraging people to self-isolate during the pandemic, noting in his share “I love Danny DeVito”.

What do you think about Evans’ new post with Dodger? Are you weathering the pandemic with a pet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.