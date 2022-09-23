Chris Pine's Rep Responds to Reports That Harry Styles Spit on Him

Regardless of what social media detectives might be saying, Chris Pine's reps confirm that no, Harry Styles did not spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar at the Venice International Film Festival. Speculation about the incident ignited when a video started making the rounds on social media in which Styles takes a seat next to Pine, yet Pine stops clapping right after Styles briefly leans over his costar before taking his own seat, with Styles' body language leading some to think he spit on Pine, which is why Pine stopped clapping. Unsurprisingly, this wasn't anything more than the Internet trying to spark more drama surrounding the film.

"This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep shared in a statement to Variety. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

During a press conference for the film yesterday, a number of photos and videos of Pine circulated in which he appeared despondent and uninterested in the remarks of his costars, likely putting social media on edge that there could be some hostility between cast members. With social media spending the morning and afternoon highlighting Pine's implied boredom over Styles' comments about making the film, it could be speculated that Styles saw an opportunity to show his disdain for Pine by spitting on him, though it has become clear that it was nothing more than conjecture.

The talent involved with Don't Worry Darling has been drawing enough attention and excitement over the months, though recent weeks have seen the film earn lots of unexpected attention outside of the film's cinematic merits.

Last month, director Olivia Wilde shared in an interview that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the project for his aggressive attitude and preparation methods, with Styles going on to take over the role. However, LaBeouf then retorted that he quit the project due to a lack of proper rehearsal time, going so far as to share texts and emails attempting to corroborate his claims. This included sharing a video Wilde sent him in which she attempted to get him to reconsider the role, which included her referring to star Florence Pugh as "Miss Flo" and that his departure would serve as a "wakeup call" to her.

With Pugh not participating in press reportedly due to production commitments to the new Dune, this sparked speculation that there was animosity between Wilde and Pugh.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde shared when asked by a journalist to "clear the air" about the rumors. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us -- we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

Whether all the Internet gossip will result in the film selling more tickets is yet to be seen.

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments!