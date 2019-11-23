You Could Earn $1000 Watching Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet and the rush for the Holiday Season is already here. As a part of this year’s celebration of all things cocoa, big trees, and stockings, one company is willing to shell out some cash for one Hallmark Christmas movie fan. Every year, Hallmark announces a new slate of movie to watch and this year is no exception. But, as an added bonus, this is the 10 year anniversary of the Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas. The channel is teaming with CenturyLink to give one lucky fan $1,000 for watching 24 Christmas movies in 12 days. Now, of course, there are some caveats to go along with the cash prize. You have to love Christmas, and be over 18 and be a resident of the United States. Also, you have to display a strong social media presence across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The parties involved would like the winner to document this magical journey through the films with all of their social media friends. Another request from the contest runners indicates that they would like some strong opinions about these films that go beyond I liked it or it wasn’t quite my cup of tea.

Still, that is a nice sized prize for people who really are already in the midst of getting their Christmas movie binging on right now. To enter you need to post on IG, Twitter, or Facebook with the hashtags #CountdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob each time you turn on a movie from the network. Do all that by Christmas day of this year and you could walk away with that $1000. Along with that sweet prize money comes a number of other gifts though. CenturyLink and Hallmark will be tossing a bunch of goodies out for the winner:

Streaming service subscription

A packet of hot cocoa

Box of Christmas cookies

A string of fairy lights

Miniature Christmas tree

More Hallmark swag in a care package

“We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days,” the application begins. “If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.”

The posting continues, “We want you to have opinions—lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review.”

In the mood to earn some cash while getting 1,000 percent of your yearly holiday cheer? Create a 2-3 minute video showcasing your best holiday spirit and complete an application. Applications are open here now through December 6 2019.