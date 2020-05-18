Chuck E. Cheese Is Selling Pizza Under a Different Name on GrubHub

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about some significant evolutions in the food industry, as restaurants of all sizes try to stay open amid social distancing restrictions. To an extent, delivery and curbside pickup have become more popular than ever, and it looks like one iconic brand has been trying to adapt to that in a peculiar way. On Monday, the Internet began to discover that Chuck E. Cheese has been listing its services on various delivery apps under an entirely new name -- Pasqually's Pizza and Wings. Word of the culinary cover-up first came from of a post from Reddit user kendallneff, who texted back and forth with their GrubHub driver to eventually confirm that yes, the pizza they had just ordered was really from Chuck E. Cheese.

For anyone who is familiar with Chuck E. Cheese lore, the name "Pasqually's" might raise an eyebrow, as it is the same as the mustache-wearing chef who is among the franchise's character mascots. With a full name of Pasqually P. Pieplate, Pasqually is simultaneously the franchise's chief pizza chef, the drummer for the Munch's Make Believe Band, and apparently, "an aspiring comedian".

Food & Wine proceeded to do an investigation into the Pasqually's catfishing-like ordeal, learning that the "restaurant" has listings across the country, from Denton, Texas to Oceanside, California, to Skokie, Illinois. If you look up the addresses of any of these locations, you will find that they conveniently share an address with the local Chuck E. Cheese.

CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently responded to the newfound interest in Pasqually's, confirming that the location "shares kitchen space" with Chuck E. Cheese, but does have a slightly different, "more premium" kind of pizza.

"CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently launched Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings nationwide. The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand," a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told Food & Wine in a statement. "Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch's Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future."

