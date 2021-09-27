Chuck Palahniuk To Debut New Nonfiction Work on Scribd (Exclusive)

Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk will release a new nonfiction essay exclusively on Scribd next month, ComicBook has learned. Scribd, a reading subscription service, offers access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more to its audience. Today they announced that they will release Palahniuk’s People, Places, Things: My Human Landmarks, a personal essay from the author, exclusively on their platform one month today, on October 27, 2021. Palahniuk has published dozens of novels, short stories, and comics since Fight Club exploded into the zeitgeist upon its release in 1996. A number of his projects have been produced or optioned for film and TV, including Choke, the directorial debut of Marvel Cinematic Universe standout Clark Gregg.

The essay will drop both as an ebook and as an audiobook. The People, Places, Things audiobook will be narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, winner of the 2019 Audie Award for Best Male Narrator and a frequent narrator of Palahniuk’s work.

You can check out the official synopsis for the essay below, along with some details on how to check it out next month:

Skipping backward and forward in time, People, Places, Things will offer a unique, autobiographical look at some of the influences in Palahniuk’s life that have driven his personal and writing philosophies. The story shares the challenges he’s overcome and the nightmares he lives with still, while also paying tribute to the people, places, and things that have inspired him and made him the uncommon artist he is today.

Available simultaneously on October 27 in ebook and audiobook formats, People, Places, Things will be published by Scribd Originals, which features ambitious, original fiction and nonfiction by some of today’s most acclaimed authors. These vivid, compelling stories, many of which can be read in just a few hours, span a range of genres, including long-form journalism, literary fiction, memoir, thrillers, mysteries, true crime, sci-fi, and narrative history. Scribd Originals speak to both the times we’re living in and timeless, universal themes, with stories that resonate, entertain, and make a difference in readers’ lives.

Notable authors who have published through Scribd Originals in 2021 alone include Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, Charles Yu, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Richard Russo, Bonnie Tsui, and Kurt Eichenwald.

