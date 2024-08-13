Coca-Cola and OREO Team Up For New Soda, Cookie Collab

If you have ever dunked your OREO cookies in an ice-cold Coca-Cola then the latest limited-edition treat from OREO is for you. On Tuesday, OREO and Coca-Cola announced an unexpected collaboration on two, limited-edition products: Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar soda and OREO Coca-Cola cookies. Both offerings will be available nationwide beginning on September 9th. According to the brands, they’ve teamed up as “Besties”, with the new collaboration said to be “inspired by besties around the world” and will also feature unique digital experiences as well.

“Bringing together the playfulness of OREO and the Real Magic of Coca-Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways,” Oana Vlad, global vice president, brand strategy at The Coca Cola Company said in a statement. “As a first of its kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection.”

Both the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar soda and the OREO Coca-Cola Cookie feature distinctive packaging adorned with OREO cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola bottles. As for the cookie, the OREO Coca-Cola cookie features a red and black color blocked design with two unique basecakes, one classic chocolate that contains Coca-Cola syrup and one, red-colored golden embossed with Coca-Cola designs with a smooth, white-colored creme. Additionally, the basecakes are paired with a Coca-Cola taste and popping candies to give them the “fizz” sensation in each bite. Details about the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar are fewer, though it is described as offering “flavorful hints inspired by OREO cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from these new-found besties.”

Coca-Cola X OREO

As for the digital experience, fans can active “Bestie Mode” by scanning a QR code on Coca-Cola and OREO brand products where they can sync up music preferences. Spotify Free users will also be invited to access the bestie experience with an on-platform promotion, including a playlist generated with the combined music preferences of besties. Coca-Cola and OREO are also teaming up with Forever 21 for a “Bestie Mode” merch line up in the United States. The line will feature apparel, tote bags, cosmetics bags, drinkware, notebooks, and more with prices under $20 and will be available mid-September in select stores and online.

“At OREO, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante,” Eugenia Zalis, global head of marketing and brand for OREO, Mondelez International, said. “The bestie bond forged between OREO and Coca-Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

The collaboration with Coca-Cola is just the most recent for OREO. The brand recently also teamed up with the beloved Star Wars franchise for the limited-edition Star Wars Cookie Packs. The packs came wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contained a single color creme symbolizing either the dark side or the light side of the Force — and fans didn’t know which side they were on until they opened the pack!

New, limited-edition OREO Coca-Cola Cookies and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar soda roll out to stores nationwide on September 9th.