Daniel Radcliffe Wins First Tony Award

Daniel Radcliffe is officially a Tony winner. On Sunday, the Harry Potter alum earned the honor of Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical at The 77th Annual Tony Awards, for his performance as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along. Other nominees in the category included Roger Bart for Back to the Future: The Musical, Joshua Boone and Sky Lakota-Lynch for The Outsiders, Brandon Victor Dixon for Hell's Kitchen, and Steven Skybell for Cabaret.

Merrily We Roll Along is Radcliffe's latest foray into the theater world, previously starring in Broadway productions of Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Radcliffe's award is just one of several that Merrily picked up at the 77th Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Jonathan Groff.

What Is Merrily We Roll Along About?

Merrily We Roll Along tells the story of Franklin Shepard (Groff), Charley Kringas (Radclifffe), and Mary Flynn (Lindsay Mendez), three college friends who have become estranged over decades of career and life changes. The story of Merrily We Roll Along is told in reverse-chronological order across multiple decades, beginning with the cast of characters in their forties and culminating with their first meeting in their twenties.

Merrily We Roll Along is written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. This current production is the first major Broadway revival Merrily has had, after initially launching in 1981 to mixed reviews. A film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along is currently being made by Richard Linklater, who is filming the sequences in real time over the next two decades. The film will star Paul Mescal as Franklin, Ben Platt as Charley, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary.

Will Daniel Radcliffe Appear in the Harry Potter Reboot?

Last year, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery is working on a new live-action adaptation of Harry Potter, which will become a multi-year television series airing on the Max streaming service. As original Radcliffe told ComicBook last year, he doesn't think he will — or probably should — return in the Max reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."