Star Wars Fans Mourn the Death of Darth Vader Actor David Prowse
David Prowse, the actor/bodybuilder who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85. Prowse was a competitive weightlifter alongside Hollywood stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. He spent 50 years in showbusiness His role as Darth Vader remains his most memorable, but he also appeared in A Clockwork Orange and helped train Christopher Reeve to play Superman. His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill shared a remembrance of the actor. Now Star Wars fans, especially those who grew up watching Prowse's portrayal of the Dark Lord of the Sith, are taking to social media to honor the late actor.
Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington shared his thoughts about the actor with the BBC. "May the force be with him, always!" Bowington said. "Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives." He called the untimely tragedy, "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world."
When George Lucas cast Prowse, the director offered him the choice of playing Darth Vader or Chewbacca. In 2013, Prowse explained to NPR why he chose to go with the villain.
“What happened actually is my agent rang me up and said there’s a gentleman in town called George Lucas who would very much like to see you,” he said. “So, I went out to see him and meet up with him. He took me into a room and showed me all these conceptual drawings. He said, ‘I would like to offer you one of two parts in this movie I’m doing. The first one is a character called Chewbacca.' I said, ‘What in the h*** is Chewbacca?’ 'He goes through the film on the side of the goodies, you see?' I heard that and said, ‘Three months in a gorilla skin? No, thank you very much!’
“'The other one is called Darth Vader. He’s the big villain of the film, you see?' I said, 'Don’t say anymore George, I’ll have the villain’s part. He said, ‘Tell me why?’ Think back on all the movies you’ve ever seen when there’s good guys and bad guys. You always remember the bad guy!”
Keep reading to see how fans are remembering Prowse on social media.
Rest In Peace
Rest In Peace to the original Darth Vader, May the force be with you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0OXY3NiUgO— StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) November 29, 2020
Thank You
rest in peace david prowse ✨❤️
thank you for bringing darth vader to life. for being a fan favourite for star wars fans for generations.
may the force be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yr4AvfVUOF— amy 🦋 RIP DAVID PROWSE ✨ (@bnskywker) November 29, 2020
He WIll Not Be Forgotten
R.I.P David Prowse he will not be forgotten May the force be with you. pic.twitter.com/tqL1NrwgwO— Darth Vader (@vader66_lord) November 29, 2020
The Ultimate Villain
Sad to hear of the passing of #DaveProwse ..The ultimate villian for a lot of #StarWars fans around the world.. I met him at a fan event & he was a gentleman with some great stories...!!☹️☹️.. It goes without saying and to paraphrase that famous line.."May The Force Be With Him". pic.twitter.com/tB1tsvR5jT— Colin Craig (@collycomic) November 29, 2020
May the Force Be With You
Rest in peace #DavidProwse— Jorge Fornés (@jfornes74) November 29, 2020
May the force be with you. pic.twitter.com/m45cRT5UWZ
Always
SAD NEWS: David Prowse, who physically portrayed Darth Vader in the Star Wars Original Trilogy, has passed away at age 85. May the force be with him. Always.— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) November 29, 2020
#RIPDavidProwse #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/AyOnaRZjBx
Thank You For Everything
Rest in peace David. Thank you for everything you have done to Star Wars. May the Force be with you🖤 pic.twitter.com/3NMg4yTInK— Darth Czesio | mando spoilers (@DarthCzesio) November 29, 2020
He Has Become More Powerful
2020 thought it could strike down #DavidProwse. But he has become more powerful than it could possible imagine. May the Force be with you, sir. pic.twitter.com/E6oE7iHlWA— Kamran Pasha (@kamranpasha) November 29, 2020
A True Lord of the Sith
In honor of David Prowse, here is an Appreciation Tweet to appreciate him and his role as the true lord of the Sith, Darth Vader ❤
May the Force be with you David Prowse, always ! pic.twitter.com/LPIrjKCGPb— The Gaming General 🇲🇹 (@TheGGeneralYT) November 29, 2020
Remember His Legacy
May the force be with you, Dave Prowse
Always🖤
Rest in peace. The legacy you have left will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/AcPqCZ6zrh— Peanuts High Council (@peanutshcouncil) November 29, 2020