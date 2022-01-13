Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Helped Raise Over $850,000 For Sick Kids Foundation

Ryan Reynolds is a big star known for not only starring in lots of movies, but he’s also a businessman who owns his own production company as well as Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin. Last year, he even purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. The Deadpool star has also raised a lot of money for charity and has worked closely with Sick Kids, a foundation fighting “to make every kid a healthy kid.” In a recent Instagram post, Reynolds revealed that his Ugly Sweater campaign raised the charity over $850,000.

“Thank you for helping this butt-ugly sweater raise over $850,000 for Sick Kids Foundation. Turning something ugly into something beautiful is what @sickkidsvs does every day. Big thanks, @samsungcanada, @mapleleafs and all who gave. #SweaterLove,” Reynolds shared. He then added a repost from @sickkidsvs. “Wrapping up 2021 in a bow, @VanCityReynolds #SweaterLove campaign raised more than $850,000 for SickKids this past December! Included in that incredible total was a $100,000 match from our friends @SamsungCanada and proceeds from the @MapleLeafs auctioning off player-signed sweaters. 💙 Thank you Ryan and all the Sweater Love supporters out there, for bringing the holiday magic to SickKids once again! #HelpRyanHelpSickKids ✨” You can view his post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in October, Reynolds announced that he had wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and revealed he was taking a break from moviemaking.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Reynolds wrote.

While Reynolds has some already-filmed projects to look forward to like The Adam Project, he’s stepping away from making anything new (at least until he starts production on Imaginary Friends next year). During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the star further explained his decision to take a moviemaking sabbatical.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

Which Ryan Reynolds project are you looking forward to the most?