Walt Disney Company Pledges $5 Million to Nonprofits Advancing Social Justice

In an effort to combat social injustice across the country, The Walt Disney Company has announced a plan to donate a substantial amount of money to multiple nonprofit organizations. On Wednesday, Disney revealed that it has pledged $5 million to organizations that advance social justice. This announcement comes after the killing of a Black man named George Floyd at the hands of four police officers in Minnesota, which has sparked protests in cities across the world.

The first part of the donation from Disney will go to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), in the amount of $2 million. Disney hasn't yet announced what organizations will be receiving the rest of the funds from the donation.

In addition to the $5 million, Disney will be matching gifts donated by employees to organizations in their communities through the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

"Today’s pledge is part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to support organizations that advance social justice," reads the statement from Disney. "For many years, Disney has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, whose mission is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. The Company has also previously provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups make the dream of higher education a reality, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund."

