Disney Shares First Look At President Biden In The Hall Of Presidents

Disney has released the first look at President Joe Biden, the latest addition to Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents exhibit. Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, and his animatronic figure will join historical figures like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Barack Obama. The announcement from Disney that Biden is joining the Hall of Presidents also comes with an interesting footnote about Biden's predecessor and the previous new addition to the exhibit, Donald Trump: "the Audio-Animatronics figure of former President Donald J. Trump will take its place on stage among those who have previously served."

(Photo: Walt Disney World)

You can read the full press release from Disney about Joe Biden joining the Hall of Presidents, down below:

Since opening day of Magic Kingdom Park in 1971, The Hall of Presidents has brought to life the heritage of the United States and shared the symbolic importance and uniqueness of the office of the President. Almost 50 years later, the story of liberty’s leaders continues to be told and retold to new generations as Walt Disney originally envisioned. For the past few months, work has been underway to add President Joe Biden to the stage as the 46th President of the United States. As Disney Imagineers are putting the final touches on the show, which will debut to guests in August, we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the latest update. Just as Walt envisioned, creative teams have been busy programming an Audio-Animatronics replica of the President, pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by President Biden himself just for the attraction. Every detail comes together to create a realistic and symbolic glimpse into the office of the President through the years, from the carefully tailored clothing to the props, documents and furniture placed throughout the stage. Next time you visit, you may notice the table next to President Biden is adorned with a few special items, each with their own significance to the President—including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators as a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses. And for those who are curious about what happens to presidents at The Hall of Presidents after their term has ended, the Audio-Animatronics figure of former President Donald J. Trump will take its place on stage among those who have previously served. So take your seat in our stately theater beginning next month as we share the incredible story of the American presidency, and watch as the curtain rises to welcome back all the Presidents.

The Hall of Presidents can be visited at Walt Disney World.