Disney Parks Chairman Asks California For Help In Reopening Disneyland

The gates to the happiest place on Earth have been closed since March of this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and though Mouseketeers thought an opening announcement was set to arrive today, the doors are still closed. Speaking during a special press conference regarding the Disneyland Resort in California, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Josh D’Amaro made The Walt Disney Company's position very clear about reopening the parks and resort, calling on the state to work with them to make it happen. In two words, D'Amaro said it all, "It's time."

“For communities such as Anaheim and Orange County, CA, Disneyland Resort is a crucial part of the economy," D’Amaro said. “To our California government officials, particularly at the state level, I encourage you to treat theme parks like you would other sectors and help us reopen. We need guidelines that are fair and equitable, so that we can better understand our future and chart a path toward reopening. The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to Orange County and the Anaheim community.”

Despite the precautions taken by The Walt Disney Company at all of their other locations around the world, most of which are open, the flagship Disneyland remains shuttered. Some of the practices put in place by the company for their parks include requiring face masks for guests, enforcing social distancing between parties, and even limiting the attendance of guests in the parks every day. Hand washing stations have also been added throughout in addition to specific areas where guests can actually remove their masks.

Today's press conference comes just five days after California governor Gavin Newsome teased the potential reopening of theme parks in the near future. At a press conference of his own, Newsome wrote that the state would be making "announcements soon" in regards to theme parks, and that he will be "making public the fruits of those negotiations very, very shortly." It's unclear what effect today's press conference from Disney will have on the timeline of these announcements.

Newsome's statement last week arrived after Erin Guerrero, executive director of California Attractions and Parks Association, urging the government to allow amusement parks to reopen. The group represents Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, and California's Great America.

When do you think Disneyland will re-open? Or rather, do you think they should? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!