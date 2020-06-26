Disney World Contemporary Resort Showcases Heart on Side of Hotel During Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney World Contemporary Resort is showcasing a heart on the side of the hotel during the coronavirus pandemic. One Annual Passholder caught the picture on Instagram and fans are happy to see a show of solidarity. People in Florida were absolutely crushed to learn that Walt Disney World was closing because of the concerns around coronavirus. Those worries ended up being proven right as things have escalated since the resort and park closed a couple of weeks ago. Disney recently announced that their parks would be doing right by their Passholders as well. Issuing refunds on auto-payment plans and partial refunds on fully paid plans as well. Check out their full statement down below.

“Effective April 5, 2020, we will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed. We will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14 through April 4, 2020. Payments will resume on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen. Please note, pass expiration dates will not be extended and passes will expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.”

“As an alternative, Guests who are paying for Walt Disney World Annual Passes using our monthly payment program may choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting with payments due April 5 through the park closure period, and then resumed on the Passhoder’s regularly scheduled payment date once the parks reopen. Postponed payments will be collected in the months following the end of the Passholder’s currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the Annual Passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the theme parks. Information will be provided soon on how to choose this option.”

“Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal Guests, and we stand ready to help during this incredibly uncertain time. If you have any questions, please contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support. We do anticipate heavy call volume and appreciate your patience as we answer all inquiries.”

