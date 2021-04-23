Disney World Developing New Solar Facilities To Power Up To 40% Of Theme Park And Resort

✖

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is set to install new solar facilities that the Disney company hopes will provide green energy to a huge portion of the park -- perhaps as much as 40% of the total power draw. Timed to coincide with Earth Day, Disney today announced that Walt Disney World and Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) are teaming up with local utility partners in Central Florida to develop two new 75MW solar facilities, which are expected to come online in approximately two years. In a giant, Mickey Mouse-shaped solar array spanning 22 acres, Walt Disney World’s total solar facilities (that is, the new ones including those that already exist) will produce enough renewable energy to power up to 40% of its total annual energy consumption.

The details popped up at Blog Mickey, where they break down some of the technical specs. Something as big as the Walt Disney World resort taking on a more eco-friendly stance in this dramatic and costly way has the potential to shift the conversation on how these massive energy consumers like theme parks approach energy policy.

Walt Disney World has announced that guests can start posing for maskless photos starting on Thursday, April 8th. Disney World travelers got the long-awaited update today, as Disney announced the following on their official site: "Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo*, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time. (*Beginning April 8)".

Disney was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as theme parks and cruises were forced to close and/or operate under strict restrictive parameters that cut profits and services. Disney has several theme parks still waiting to reopen /open, but that rollout has already begun.

Disney World was booked to capacity for Spring Break 2021, and the company has been working diligently through the pandemic to adapt its procedures with every bit of new knowledge gained about preventing infection and contamination.