Several EPCOT Performers and Shows Returning for 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is bringing back several acts and performers to EPCOT for the first time in nearly 18 months. The Walt Disney World website lists performance times for Alberta Bound, the Matsuriza Taiko Drummers, and Sergio the Italian Juggler beginning on October 1st. All three acts appear in the World Showcase – Alberta Bound performs at the Canada pavilion, Sergio the Italian Drummer appears at the Italy pavilion, and the Matsuriza Taiko Drummers perform at the Japan pavilion. All three had their acts shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic to discourage large and non-socially distanced crowds. However, Disney has slowly started to bring its live shows and performances back throughout its various parks after reaching agreements with unions and also seeing vaccination rates increase throughout the country.

Several other shows have recently reopened or are due to reopen in the coming weeks. Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage already opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and cast members are returning for rehearsals for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, with an eye to reopen either later this year or in early 2022. Several seasonal performances are also returning to Walt Disney World. The Candlelight Processional is returning during this holiday season with a modified format that eliminates guest choirs to ensure full vaccination of all participants. Some features and attractions remained closed, though, such as the parades that used to go through the parks.

Disney World’s 50th Anniversary formally kicks off on October 1st and all four parks at the resort are gearing up to celebrate with new rides, new shows, and new attractions. Two new nighttime shows are opening at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, featuring new soundtracks and visuals in addition to fireworks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom and the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, with more planned to open later this year. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks. The 50th Anniversary Celebration will run for 18 months, giving anyone who wants to visit Disney World a chance to see the magic for themselves.