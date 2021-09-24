Disney World Will Live Stream New Nighttime Spectaculars Next Week

Walt Disney World will live stream its two nighttime shows to kick off its 50th anniversary celebrations. Next week, Disney World will debut its two nighttime spectaculars – EPCOT’s Harmonious and Magic Kingdom’s Disney Enchantment – as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. As an early treat to Disney fans, Disney Parks will also live stream performances of both shows before they officially go live. A live stream of Harmonious will air at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, September 29th, while the live stream of Disney Enchantment will stream at 10:15 PM ET on Thursday, September 30th. Both shows will be viewable on the Disney Parks blog.

Harmonious is described as a “transformational experience that invites you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before. The songs are reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.” The show features new permanent instillations at EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon, as well as new lighting fixtures on Spaceship Earth.

Meanwhile. Disney Enchantment features “captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, and immersive projection effects that extend – for the first time – from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.” The show features a new original song, entitled “You Are the Magic,” by eight-time GRAMMY-winner and former Walt Disney World cast member Philip Lawrence.

Both shows will officially open to the public on October 1st as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Disney is celebrating the milestone with an 18-month celebration that includes a makeover of Cinderella Castle, new decorations and features throughout the park, and several new rides and attractions. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT will open on October 1st and several other new rides are expected to open during the course of the celebration. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks.