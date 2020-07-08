Walt Disney World Makes Major Change to Magic Kingdom Entrance

✖

Walt Disney World has mad a significant change outside of the entrance of their Magic Kingdom park in Florida. As the redesigned entrance nears completion, the famous Magic Kingdom logo which was painted outside of the gates for a perfect photo ops with the park's castle in the background has been removed. Now, the entrance simply has a newly painted floor outside of the entrance gates and no logo. There is no indication that a new version of this Magic Kingdom stamp will be added back to the area at a future date.

Photos of the new entrance to Magic Kingdom were captured by members of BlogMickey.com, a site which actively covers events and developments related to Disney. "With the new entrance to Magic Kingdom nearly complete, the Magic Kingdom logo has been removed," BlogMickey.com tweeted with a series of photos comparing the entrance before and after the change. Disney World is planning to open its parks this weekend for the first time since shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the photos captured outside of Magic Kingdom's entrance in the tweet below.

With the new entrance to Magic Kingdom nearly complete, the Magic Kingdom logo has been removed Before/after pic.twitter.com/jr0uyxbZzZ — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) July 7, 2020

Disney is making changes to ensure a safe reopening of the park as the COVID-19 cases spike, especially in Florida.

Amid the concerns, Disney recently said that "a large portion of the Walt Disney World Resort will partially reopen this weekend," even against the backdrop of thousands of new cases and hundreds of American deaths per day in a pandemic that has now cost more than 130,000 American lives. More than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began in March.

"Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment," DeSantis said. "I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that."

(Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

