Disney World Reveals Refund Process for Those Affected by Coronavirus Closure

Disney announced on Thursday that both Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be shutting their doors starting on March 14th. The closure is currently set to last through the end of the month, but that could be extended if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t show signs of improving over the next couple of weeks. Of course, there are a lot of people who have already booked and paid for trips to Disney World during that time, and they’re all likely wondering how they’ll get refunded.

The Walt Disney World website has now been updated to reveal the process for refunds and exchanges involving guests that planned to visit the park from now until the end of March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyone who has unexpired multi-day theme park ticket with unused days left on it will have their window of time extended through December 15th of this year. The process of that extension is automatic, so nothing needs to be done on the part of the guest. For those unable to return by December 15th, you can apply the value of a totally unused ticket toward the purchase of a future ticket.

If a guest purchased tickets to any extra events in the parks, like Disney After Hours, Disney Villains After Hours, or Disney Early Morning Magic, those will be automatically refunded.

When it comes to Disney Resort hotels, guests will have one of two options. If your stay was to take place from March 16th to March 31st, you’ll be able to modify that stay for new dates, or cancel it altogether. If no action is taken ahead your planned check-in date, you’ll get an automatic refund. It’s also worth noting that this process is just for those who booked their stay through Disney. Anyone who booked a hotel through a travel agency or other company will need to contact said company first.

Like after hours events, dining reservations will also be automatically refunded.

For the full guide on refunds and exchanges, you can head to Disney’s website here.