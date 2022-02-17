Disney World Increases Multi-Day Ticket Prices

Walt Disney World Resort has announced price increases for multi-day passes and Park Hopper tickets. While prices will remain the same for single day and 2-day passes, increases will impact Park Hopper ticket packages for three days or more and four day and higher base tickets. The price increases range from about $13-$40 per pass, depending on the type of ticket and the number of days included in the pass. This marks the first time Walt Disney World has increased their ticket prices since March 2019.

The changes are as follows:

Base Ticket Prices (Admittance to one park per day):

1-3 day ticket remain unchanged

4 day ticket was $434.83 – $596.74, now $447.70 – $596.74

5 day ticket was $463.56 – $630.85, now $484.52 – $646.87

6 day ticket was $477.79 – $645.91, now $496.43 – $672.25

7 day ticket was $492.06 – $661.56, now $511.10 – $694.96

8 day ticket was $518.17 – $678.83, now $545.19 – $716.20

9 day ticket was $536.00 – $691.93, now $563.46 – $738.66

10 day ticket was $553.69 – $703.65, now $582.09 – $752.40

Park Hopper Prices (Admittance to multiple parks per day):

1-2 day ticket remain unchanged

3 day ticket was $415.77 – $555.88, now $416.37 – $555.88

4 day ticket was $525.35 – $687.27, now $540.89 – $687.27

5 day ticket was $554.09 – $721.38, now $572.47 – $739.92

6 day ticket was $568.32 – $736.44, now $586.96 – $762.77

7 day ticket was $582.59 – $752.08, now $601.63 – $785.48

8 day ticket was $608.69 – $769.36, now $628.04 – $810.55

9 day ticket was $626.53 – $782.46, now $649.96 – $827.00

10 day ticket was $644.22 – $794.17, now $671.55 – $841.86

Park Hopper Park Passes (multiple parks per day, plus limited amount of entries to water parks):