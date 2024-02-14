Disneyland Character Actors Reveal Plans to Form Union

A group performers at California's Disneyland have announced their intent to unionize with Actors' Equity. On Tuesday, a group of 1700 performers who play characters at the park, including those who cheer and dance in parades, conduct meet and greets in the park, appear at character dining experiences, and the hosts and trainers as well, announced their intent and are asking for increased wages, transparency on scheduling and rehiring decisions, and also want concerns about safety and sanitary workplace conditions addressed as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the group, which is calling themselves "Magic United" is circulating union authorization cards and are seeking voluntary recognition from Disney Resort Entertainment. Failing that, a petition with the National Labor Relations Board will be filed by Equity to be granted an election. Unionization with Equity isn't unusual for performers at Disney properties. The union has represented performers in shows at Disney World since 1990 while character actors at Disney World are represented by the Teamsters. At Disneyland, however, show performers are represented by the American Guild of Variety artists while those who work in characters and parades at the park are presently non-unionized.

"We chose Actors' Equity Association as our union because we've seen how well they work with Disney in Florida, on Broadway and on tour. Our Walt Disney World colleagues exemplify how you can be pro-Disney and pro-union at the same time. Furthermore, the vast majority of our park colleagues here in Anaheim already have union representation. It's a win/win: when we can speak with a collective voice, we can have a clearer, more productive conversation with our employer. Ultimately this will result in a better experience for all – Cast Members, managers and more importantly, our Guests," the leaders of Magic United said in a statement.

Disney Animators Voted to Unionize Last Year

Last fall, 63 Walt Disney Animation Studios production employees voted to unionize. The group includes production coordinators, production managers, and production supervisors and they voted to join The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839). Prior to that, last September, Marvel Studios Visual Effects workers voted unanimously to unionize with IATSE. That group included more than 50 of Marvel's VFX workers, and this coincides with the intense scrutiny that Marvel's VFX process has come under over the past year.

"Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do," Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, said in a statement Wednesday. "There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring 'union YES!'"