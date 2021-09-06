Disneyland Announces Festival of Holidays Dates

✖

Now that the summer is coming to a close, people around the country are looking ahead to the busy holiday schedule ahead. Halloween is up next, which you can tell from the abundance of decorations and candy that just replaced backpacks and school supplies at essentially every retail store in existence. As shoppers gather their Spooky Season supplies, plans are being revealed for the next wave of holidays in the late fall and early winter. This includes Disneyland, which just announced some dates and details for its highly anticipated annual celebration, Festival of the Holidays.

This week, Disneyland announced that Festival of the Holidays would begin on November 12th of this year, and run through January 9, 2022. The festivities will celebrate iconic winter holidays Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day. Rides like It's a Small World and The Haunted Mansion will even be getting makeovers for the occasion.

Here's a rundown of some of this year's festival entertainment highlights:

Mickey’s Happy Holidays – dance along with Mickey Mouse and pals to the magically merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers

Mariachi Divas put their own festive spin on classic holiday tunes

Mostly Kosher honors Hanukkah with an eclectic blend of musical styles from klezmer and jazz to Latin and rock

The spirited Blue13 Dance Company salutes Diwali with traditional dances during an unforgettable Bollywood party

Phat Cat Swinger presents brassy, classy, swinging holiday music selections with a fresh new twist

The Suffragettes, an exciting festival cover band, rock our holidays with chart-topping hits from favorite musical artists

Holiday Toy Drummers march to their own beat while drumming up smiles wherever they go

While things could change over the next couple of months, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World returned to an indoor mask mandate for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

“We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status. At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner,”

Are you looking forward to what Disneyland has in store for the holidays this year? Let us know in the comments!