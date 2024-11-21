From Deadpool to Santa: 12 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

There’s no place like Disneyland for the holidays. From Nov. 15 through Jan. 6, 2025, the Happiest Place on Earth is transformed into the Merriest Place on Earth as Disney decks the halls with festive decor, holiday-themed attractions transformations, and limited-time seasonal entertainment offerings at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. And in the time-honored traditions of a classic Christmas, there’s a visit from the big guy in red who gives the gift of holiday cheer: Deadpool, the merry Merc with a Mouth. (Of course, Santa Claus comes to town, too.)

Below, we’ve made a list (and checked it twice) of 12 ways to celebrate the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort with characters from Deadpool & Wolverine, The Princess and the Frog, Encanto, Coco, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and many more.

1. The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special

Following Deadpool’s debut at Avengers Campus, Wade Wilson and his best bub — the “grumpy gumdrop” Wolverine — are more naughty than nice (but still all-ages appropriate) in the new Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special. The official description: “Deadpool is filled with holiday cheer and is here to share some new, super-special, seasonal stories. These tales will delight, charm and celebrate the holidays in the way only Deadpool can.”



In the spirit of the Christmas-themed, PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 (titled Once Upon a Deadpool), the 10-minute show sees Santa Pool put a twist on classic Christmas poems with references to Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.



Where: Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park (located between Hyperion Theater and Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!)

When: 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:40 pm, 4:30 pm

2. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The water-based attraction takes guests on a family-friendly, musical adventure that picks up after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Along the journey, guests encounter fan-favorite characters – including Princess Tiana, gator pal Louis and Mama Odie – and meet 19 new critter friends. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

It’s a joyful celebration all year round with Princess Tiana. Newly opened on Nov. 15, the Disneyland version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure lets riders drop into a musical Mardi Gras party brought to life by Walt Disney Imagineering’s most advanced Audio-Animatronics yet. Previously Splash Mountain, the thrilling water ride has been re-themed to the 2009 Disney Animation film The Princess and the Frog and is the “next chapter story” for Tiana.



Where: Bayou Country, next to New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park

When: Park open to close (check the Disneyland app for hours)

3. Festival of Holidays: Sip and Savor Pass

2024 Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park – Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron from Favorite Things: Mickey-shaped chocolate macaron filled with vanilla buttercream, date cake and salted toffee sauce

Sample, sip and savor the flavors of Festival of Holidays with the Sip and Savor Pass, which is your ticket to an “amazing epicurean adventure” with globally inspired holiday food and beverages. Available in four-coupon or eight-coupon versions, the scannable pass can be digitally redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at the seven Festive Food Marketplaces located throughout Disney California Adventure Park: A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma’s Recipes, Holiday Duets, Merry Mash Ups, and Winter Sliderland.



Tasty tidings include the Holiday Mash Bowl (a mix of chicken, cheddar mashed potatoes and turkey gravy with cranberry stuffing crunch); the Holiday Duet (a half portion of savory kugel mac & cheese and vegetarian chorizo queso fundido mac & cheese with tortilla crunch); the Cranberry Christmas Mule (gin, elderflower & ginger liqueurs, cherry purée, cranberry & lime juices, topped with a citrus hard seltzer and garnished with a lime wedge gummy); Cookies & Cream Hazelnut Hot Cocoa (Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Hot Chocolate with cookies & cream flavors, melted chocolate, hazelnut purée and Irish cream syrup, garnished with strawberry whipped cream); and the Mickey-shaped Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron (chocolate macaron filled with vanilla buttercream, date cake, and salted toffee sauce). (You can view the full food and beverages menu on the Disneyland website.)

Each 8-entitlement Sip and Savior Pass is $63 (tax included) and $58 for Magic Key holders; each 4-entitlement Sip and Savor Pass is $32 (tax included).

Where: Disney California Adventure Park

When: Nov. 15, 2024 — Jan. 6, 2025

4. Haunted Mansion Holiday

During the holiday season, Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., features a merry makeover of the beloved eerie estate. Jack Skellington is behind the mayhem, decorating the mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)

Season’s Screamings! The grim grinning ghosts of Walt Disney’s classic Haunted Mansion materialize alongside Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie when Santa Jack wrecks the halls with merry and macabre décor inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. In the way that the stop motion-animated movie fuses Halloween and Christmas, the temporary seasonal overlay blends together spooky season with the hap-happiest season of all.



Haunted Mansion Holiday features more than two dozen additional animated figures, 100 jack-o-lanterns, 400 flickering candles, 1,000 orange tree lights, and over 7,500 square feet of snow covering the exterior graveyard even before guests step into the gingerbread-scented Grand Hall.



Where: New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park

When: Haunted Mansion Holiday operates daily, but you’ll need to use the free virtual queue (available on the Disneyland app). Virtual queues open at 7:00 am and 12:00 pm; once you enter into the virtual queue, you’ll be sorted into a group number with a return boarding time.

5. Disney Festival of Holidays Shows: Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season, A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel, and Mickey’s Happy Holidays

Disneyland Resort guests can dance along as Disney and Pixar characters march to the beat of the Holiday Toy Drummers in “Mickey’s Happy Holidays” during Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park during the 2024 holiday season. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Disney’s multicultural celebrations return with two new offerings for 2024. During the day, Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season invites kids and families to sing along to songs from Encanto as Mirabel Madrigal and her friends come together for their Fiesta de Navidad celebration. At night, A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel celebrates the spirit of the holidays with stories and timeless songs that features Coco‘s Miguel Rivera.



“¡Viva Navidad! is now Saturday-Sunday, which opened up a window Monday through Friday for us to create two new offerings,” informs Disney Live Entertainment Show Director Tobi Longo. “Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season is a theatrical version of storytelling with singing and dancing to the songs of Encanto, featuring live characters. Then at night, we’ve created A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel with our in-house mariachi group.”

A new nighttime show debuting during Disney Festival of Holidays in 2024 will gather friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the season. Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs. The celebration closes with a special appearance by Miguel from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Coco” for a beautiful rendition of “Silent Night.” Performances are scheduled Monday through Friday evenings on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. (Joshua Sudock | Disneyland Resort)

Inspired by the Mexican Christmas tradition of Las Posadas, the processional nighttime show ends around the fountain outside the Carthay Circle Restaurant for a sing along of traditional Christmas carols in Spanish and English. Miguel makes an appearance to lead a candlelit sing along of “Silent Night,” making for a “colorful, gorgeous, fun, high-energy and sentimental experience,” Longo says.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! features appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Mirabel, and The Three Caballeros (America’s Donald Duck, Mexico’s Panchito Pistoles, and Brazil’s José Carioca), with the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party performing on the weekends. Additionally, guests can dance along as Mickey and friends march to the merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers in Mickey’s Happy Holidays.

Where: Located outside the entrance to Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure Park

When: Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season runs five times daily Mondays through Fridays, with showtimes at 1:10 pm, 2:10 pm, 3:45 pm, 4:45 pm, and 5:45 pm



Where: At Carthay Circle on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park

When: A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel runs weekday evenings with showtimes at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:45 pm, 8:45 pm, and 9:45 pm



Where: The Mickey’s Happy Holidays processional starts near the Paradise Gardens Park Obelisk Viewing Area in Disney California Adventure Park

When: 12:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm

6. Mickey Mouse & Friends Decked Out in New Holiday Outfits

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their pals, debut charming new looks reminiscent of writing warm letters to loved ones during the 2024 holiday season at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow are clad in new wintry wear. This year, Elf Mickey and Elf Minnie’s outfits inspired a sleigh full of new themed products, including the Elf Mickey Shake (a mint and chocolate cookie shake garnished with green whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy) or the Mickey Elf Bucket, which can be found at various locations throughout Disneyland, the Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Plus, in the spirit of the 1952 animated short Pluto’s Christmas Tree, guests can grab a map in Downtown Disney District and set off down the all-new Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail pursuit. From Nov. 22 — Jan. 1, the scavenger hunt lets you search for 12 decorated ornaments hidden throughout Downtown Disney and claim a small keepsake.

New for 2024, Santa Claus and select Disney characters will make appearances and pose for holiday photos at “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Families can also enjoy craft making, sing-alongs of holiday classics and atmospheric music at this daily offering. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip and Dale and more characters will don their holiday pajamas to join their guests during Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party at Storytellers Cafe Breakfast and Brunch (Nov. 19 — Jan. 1) located in Disney’s Grand Californian. Reservations are recommended, and experiences include Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Character Brunch on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), the Storytellers Cafe Thanksgiving Character Dinner (Nov. 28), the Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Brunch for Christmas (Dec. 24 and Dec. 25), and the Storytellers Cafe Christmas Character Dinner (Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). (Visit Disney dining for prices and reservations.)

Where: Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District; use the Disneyland app to locate your favorite characters

When: Nov. 15, 2024 — Jan. 6, 2025

7. Treat Yo Elf to Festive Foods

2024 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Santa Baymax Macaron from Lucky Fortune Cookery: Macaron filled with peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache and dark chocolate crunchies

In addition to the 2024 Disney Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor Pass, yule savor the flavors of holiday-themed treats across the Disneyland Resort. If you’re looking for treats with some character, try the new Christmas Mickey-Shaped Cookie (shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate with holiday sprinkles and chocolate Mickey decoration), the Peppermint Mickey Mallow (marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint), or the Gingerbread Mickey Cereal Treat (cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey face).

You’ll “oooooh” over the Toy Story-inspired Alien Reindeer Macaron (filled with salted caramel buttercream, chocolate ganache, and brownie pieces) and the Holiday Green Drink (apple-flavored beverage topped with caramel cold foam and sprinkles). For Star Wars fans, there’s the new Darth by Peppermint (layers of chocolate sponge, chocolate pudding, and peppermint mousse finished with crunchy pearls, cookies and cream pieces, candy cane sprinkles, and Darth Vader and red lightsaber decorations.



Looking for some super sweet treats? From The Incredibles is the Glowing Jack-Jack Cookie (shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece), and from Big Hero 6, there’s the new Santa Baymax Macaron (peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and dark chocolate crunchies).

2024 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Elf Mickey Shake from Schmoozies!: Mint and chocolate cookie shake garnished with green whipped cream, and crushed peppermint candy

Disney has put a twist on theme park and holiday favorites like the all-new Cranberry Pomegranate Mint Julep (the classic mint julep with cranberry and pomegranate juices), the Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce (with chocolate peppermint bark), and Peppermint Mickey-shaped Beignets (dusted with peppermint powdered sugar) — all can be had at the Mint Julep Bar, located within the garden patio of Tiana’s Palace just steps away from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.



Other classic flavors include the new Peppermint S’mores Hot Chocolate (with peppermint syrup topped with whipped topping, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, crushed candy cane, and graham cracker dust) at Café Daisy; the Eggnog Old-Fashioned (Buffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters, and orange-infused brown sugar syrup, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry, and candied orange peel topped with eggnog cream) at Carnation Café; the Peppermint Cold Brew Float (peppermint ice cream, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, and whipped topping) from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor; the new fresh-baked Gingerbread Cookies and Gingerbread Whipped Topping at Harbour Galley; and the beary good Holiday Funnel Fries (cinnamon sugar-dusted with caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, holiday sprinkles, and crushed TWIX cookie bar pieces), which can be found at the newly renovated Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree in Bayou Country.

8. Handmade Candy Canes

An old-fashioned favorite, a limited number of hand made candy canes will be available on select dates throughout December. According to Disney, wristbands or a mobile wait list will be utilized for a chance to purchase one of the candy canes (which are not available via mobile order on the Disneyland app).



Disneyland Hand Made Candy Canes 2024 Schedule:



Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen (Main Street, U.S.A., Disneyland Park)

December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24



Trolley Treats (Buena Vista Street, Disney California Adventure Park)

November 30

December 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25

9. A Christmas Fantasy Parade

During the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort, “A Christmas Fantasy” returns to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. The joyful procession features a flurry of characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses and, of course, Santa himself, bringing seasonal magic to the Happiest Place on Earth. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Beloved Disney characters join Santa Claus for a merry musical celebration that heads right down Main Street, U.S.A. Featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Toy Story‘s Buzz, Woody, and Jessie, Frozen‘s Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and a Candlelight Ball with the Disney Princesses — plus Santa and his prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, and more — it’s a 40-minute jolly jamboree that’s not to be missed. (While waiting for the parade on Main Street, you can watch as the 65-foot tree in Town Square is illuminated with thousands of shimmering lights during the nightly Tree Lighting at 5:00 pm sharp.)



Where: Disneyland Park

When: 2:30 pm, 5:30 PM

10. Believe…In Holiday Magic Nighttime Spectacular

“Believe … In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular is a dazzling nighttime display that brings a medley of heartwarming holiday music and culminates with a magical snowfall in several areas of Disneyland Park, including Main Street, U.S.A., near the Rivers of America and in front of “it’s a small world” Holiday during the holiday season. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

To paraphrase Elsa: Let it snow! A nostalgic favorite, the festive fireworks show transforms Disneyland Park into a magical winter wonderland with “snowfall” when viewed from parts of Main Street, U.S.A., along the Rivers of America, and it’s a small world Holiday in Fantasyland. The 15-minute show in the skies above Disneyland incorporates classic Christmas songs — including “March of the Wooden Soldiers,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “The Christmas Song” — and concludes with “White Christmas” and gentle “snowfall.”



The Disneyland holiday fireworks are perfectly complemented by the decor from the various vantage points: from Main Street, you’ll have a magical view of the 25,000 twinkling LED lights on sparkling “icicles” and shimmering snow-capped turrets that illuminate Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, and the 1,800 Victorian-inspired ornaments that adorn the 65-foot-tall Christmas tree overlooking Main Street. From Fantasyland, over 50,000 lights illuminate the facade of it’s a small world Holiday, and another 350,000 mini-lights illuminate the area around the classic attraction. (It’s a small world, after all.)

Where: Disneyland Park

When: Nightly at 9:30 pm

11. World of Color Season of Light Holiday Show

World of Color – “Season of Light” returns to Paradise Bay during the 2024 holiday season at Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, Calif. This spectacular winter fantasy blends classic holiday songs with memorable moments from treasured Disney and Pixar films, illuminating a wall of mist as fountains dance in this mesmerizing spectacle with stories of friendship, family and love. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Now in its eighth year, this holiday-themed version of Disney California Adventure Park’s signature nighttime spectacular features 1,200 water fountains dancing to festive music as shimmering “snowflakes” light up all 3.5 acres of the picturesque Paradise Bay. Over the course of 23 minutes, you’ll wonder at scenes from classic Disney animated movies like Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, and Fantasia, along with modern favorites like Frozen and Inside Out, all set to a medley of music — and Goofy’s madcap musical light display.

This year, showings of World of Color — Season of Light are preceded by a showing of the all-new animated short Boat Snack, before it opens in front of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 (in theaters Nov. 27). According to Disney, “As the lights dim around Paradise Bay, the lagoon springs to life with thundering drums, animated projections, towering fountains, dazzling lasers, and sparkling lighting effects — magically transporting us onto the ocean for an epic, fun-filled, new adventure for the entire family.”



Where: Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure Park

When: 9:00 pm, 10:15 pm

12. Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends

New for 2024, Santa Claus and select Disney characters will make appearances and pose for holiday photos at “Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!” at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Families can also enjoy craft making, sing-alongs of holiday classics and atmospheric music at this daily offering. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Here comes Santa Claus, wearing his new mid-century Santa suit. In addition to his stops at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure Park (through Dec. 24) and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and Pixar Place Hotel (Nov. 28—Dec. 24), Santa and select characters will meet and greet guests throughout the day at the new Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends! at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park. (Once Santa returns ho-ho-home to the North Pole, Santa Goofy will take over his post on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail from Dec. 25—Jan. 6.)



Located across from it’s a small world Holiday and Mickey’s Toontown, Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends! at the Fantasyland Theatre is where kids (and kids at heart) can make arts and crafts, write letters to Santa, sing along to timeless holiday songs, plus live music by The Dickens Yuletide Band. If you’re looking for a story time more traditional than The Story Time With Deadpool Holiday Special, sit in on a reading of A Christmas Carol.

With postcard backdrops and a mini snow-covered village complete with a holiday tree, this is a great spot to pose for photos in winter-themed scenes and take a picture with a rotating roster of Disney characters — and Santa Claus himself.



Where: Fantasyland Theatre in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park

When: Daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

The Disneyland Holiday Ticket Offer



From Nov. 18 through Dec. 27, 2024, Disney+ subscribers can buy two days and get one free with the Disneyland Holiday Ticket offer (3-day, 1-park per day). Visit the Disneyland Resort website for tickets.





























