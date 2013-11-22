More Disneyland Layoffs Hit Mickey Mouse and Frozen Shows

✖

Disneyland’s layoffs have now hit the Mickey Mouse and Frozen shows. Both the mega-popular live shows had to close as a part of the pandemic and more turmoil is here for the park. The Orange County Register reports that “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” at California Adventure and “Mickey and the Magical Map”’s actors got notices about the end of their runs. The American Guild of Variety Artists also alerted people that the 200 actors will have to find work. The representative of the Guild told OCR in an email, “We have been told that Disney will be laying off 214 of our members which represents approximately 70% of our members currently employed at the Disneyland resort.” Those people will join the other 28,000 layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously for Comicbook.com, Spencer Perry covered the Broadway show for Frozen closing up shop.

“Disney has taken Elsa's advice and are letting go of their Frozen musical adaptation on Broadway. The producers for the stage version of the hit animated film made the announcement today, revealing that the show will not return when Broadway decides to reopen, but even that time table is unclear,” he explained. “In a letter to the staff of Disney Theatrical Productions, president Thomas Schumacher wrote: “This difficult decision was made for several reasons but primarily because we believe that three Disney productions will be one too many titles to run successfully in Broadway’s new landscape." The other Disney theatrical productions that will seemingly remain on Broadway are The Lion King and Aladdin.”

“Disney's Frozen the Musical on Broadway opened on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theatre with its final performance before the coronavirus shut down being on March 11, 2019, meaning the show was unable to play on Broadway for a full year,” he continued. “Despite the tremendous success of the feature film in 2015, the Broadway adaptation of Frozen was unable to gain the same notoriety. The musical was nominated for three Tony awards, Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, but failed to win any of the awards.”

“For the time being the touring production of Frozen the Musical is also on hiatus due to the coroanvirus pandemic. Engagements for the musical have been postponed in Minneapolis and Tulsa, with productions cancelled in Dallas and Cleveland,” Perry added. “The touring show is still scheduled to open later this year in Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago, but time will tell if the show will continue its road show or be further postponed.”

