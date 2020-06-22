Disneyland Paris Announces July Reopening

Disney's efforts to reopen around the world have now shifted to Europe, as the House of Mouse hopes to get Disneyland Paris back up and running in the next few weeks. On Monday morning, Disney announced that a phased reopening would begin at Disneyland Paris beginning on July 15th. This reopening will begin with the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel, and Disney Village. This announcement comes just one week after the reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland.

There will obviously be many safety precautions that come with the reopening of the park, as has been the case with location that Disney has planned to open. All cast members and guests over the age of 11 will be required to wear a mask when in the park and character meet and greets will be unavailable. Events like The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will deturn at a later date.

“All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks,” said Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris. “Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe. We are looking forward to the return of our cast members and reopening our gates for guests to once again enjoy.”

The phased reopening will see other hotels and resorts connected to Disneyland Paris open back up throughout the summer and fall. Disney's Hotel Cheyenne will open on July 20th, Disney's Hotel Santa Fe will open on August 3rd, and the Disneyland Hotel will open on September 7th. Disney's Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney's Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed during the summer.

“We are thrilled to see one of the main tourism destinations in Europe and largest single site employer in France reopen to guests and its employees,” said Sophie Huberson, Executive Director of Le Syndicat National des Espaces de Loisirs, d'Attractions et Culturels (SNELAC). “This is an important milestone for the tourism and leisure industry in France and will be a critical step in our industry’s recovery.”

Tickets and resort packages are now available on the Disneyland Paris website with a limited number of tickets available each day.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.