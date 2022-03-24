One of Disneyland’s Most Popular Rides Will Remain Closed Until at Least This Summer

One of the most iconic rides in all of Disneyland is currently closed, and sadly it appears as though the attraction will remain closed for a couple more months, at least. Pirates of the Caribbean was closed for refurbishments on March 14th, and there was initially no word as to how long that closure would last. When the initial closure was put on the calendar back in February, the ride calendar only lasted through the final week of March, so there was a notion that the refurbishments could only last a couple of weeks. That’s unfortunately not the case.

Disneyland recently updated the Pirates of the Caribbean landing page on its website with new information about the current closure. According to Disney, the attraction is currently scheduled to reopen in “early summer” this year. There isn’t any more specific information available at this time.

There haven’t been any specific changes announced for Pirates of the Caribbean, so it seems as though these refurbishments are just operational in nature.

While Pirates of the Caribbean has become a staple at the majority of Disney Parks around the globe, the version of the ride found in Disneyland is the original. The ride first opened in 1967 and was the very last ride that was envisioned and overseen personally by Walt Disney himself. Disney passed away three months before Pirates of the Caribbean opened.

Pirates of the Caribbean is not only one of the most popular rides in all of Disney, it has also become an immensely popular franchise for the company. The 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl made over $650 million at the box office and turned the classic ride into a big screen juggernaut. There have been five total films in the series to this point, with potential for reboots and/or sequels still on deck. Following the success of the films, Disney updated the attractions to add characters from the films, such as Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

