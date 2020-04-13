Disneyland Resort Reportedly to Furlough 30,000 Employees Because of Coronavirus Shutdown

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will reportedly furlough some 30,000 workers, according to The New York Times, as result of the closures of Disney’s theme parks worldwide amid the coronavirus crisis. The resort, comprised of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, three hotels, and Downtown Disney, closed on March 14. The announced closure was set to conclude March 31 before being extended indefinitely. In a statement, Disney said at the time, “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure … We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.”

The New York Times report comes two days after it was learned Disneyland reached furlough agreements with 10 unions. The agreement starting April 19 was reached with unions representing food and beverage workers, pyrotechnicians, sound mechanics, stage managers, stage technicians and other resort employees, according to the Orange County Register.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Disney has reached agreements with several unions for hourly cast members that will maintain members’ health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during a temporary furlough effective April 19,” Disney said in a statement. “These agreements provide an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19. We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times.”

Disneyland Cast Members will continue to be paid through April 18. Earlier this month, it was stated Disney executives would be taking temporary pay cuts to help fund coronavirus aid for employees.

“This evening we completed our negotiations with Disney over the terms of the closure going past April 18th,” reads an update published on the Workers United Local 50 Facebook page. “The agreement covers a number of items that members and union leadership have raised. This agreement covers members deemed essential during the resort closure, furloughs, and return to operations.”

“Starting April 19th, non-essential food and beverage members will be suspended. Negotiated as part of a permit, we were able to secure protections so that the firm’s benefits continue at no cost to members,” the update reads. “Employee advantages, like Aspire, will continue. Pension requirements and full time hours will be protected with accredited hours. The negotiated deal has a withdrawal language to ensure that food and beverage operations are carried out with members of Local 50 and observe seniority.”

Disneyland recently confirmed construction work on its Marvel-inspired land, Avengers Campus, has also been put on pause amid the shutdowns. The new land inside Disney California Adventure Park was originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.