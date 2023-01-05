Disneyland Shares Details of New Lightshow Celebration for 100th Anniversary

As part of the Disneyland Resort's Disney 100 celebration, the park is rolling out their nighttime fireworks spectacular "World of Color – ONE," which will debut later this month at Disney California Adventure. Incorporating visual and thematic elements from throughout 100 years of Disney-owned IP, the show will bring fans a fireworks show, but also laser light that celebrates everything from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvels to classic Disney animation. Now, Disney has given fans a chance to get a glimpse of what's to come, along with some more details on the content and intent of the event itself.

The concept behind "World of Color – ONE" is that it tells the story of the Walt Disney company, starting with Walt Disney in 1923 and moving forward to the modern day. the new show is part of a nuber of upgrades to the Disney Parks set to coincie with Disney100, including another new nighttime show titled Wondrous Journeys, also at Disneyland.

Here's how the Disney Parks blog describes it:

"World of Color – ONE" celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. You'll discover how it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years."

You can see a preview of the show below.

The spectacular features songs and stories of some of Disney's most recognizable movies, and marks first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production. Moments from favorite films such as The Lion King, Moana, Coco, Mulan, Soul, and others emerge on an immense water screen that can span up to 380 feet across.

(Spoillers: an image on the blog also indicates that the "Avengers...assemble" scene from Avengers: Endgame will be represented.)

(Photo: Disney Parks Blog)

The show's musical score comprised of 18 different compositions, including a new, original song "Start a Wave," which was written by Grammy-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

When "World of Color – ONE" debuts, park guests will be able to access viewing areas for the show through a virtual queue system on the Disneyland app. Distribution for the complimentary virtual queue will begin at noon daily (subject to availability), and is available for guests who have entered Disney California Adventure park for the day, or have entered Disneyland park with a Park Hopper ticket. How-to details on the virtual queue system are available at Disneyland.com, and limited walk-up opportunities to view it will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can get more details on "World of Color – ONE" at the Disney Parks blog linked above.