Disneyland to Bring Back Two Huge Festivals in 2022

Two major festivals are coming back to Disneyland in 2022. Disney has announced, via the Disney Parks Blog, that both the Lunar New year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return after having been cancelled in 2021 while the park was closed due to COVID-19. The Lunar New Year festival will take place January 21st through February 13th while the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place March 4th through April 26th.

According to Disney Parks (via Yahoo!) the Lunar New Year festival will feature traditions from Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures including “performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful decor, celebratory merchandise, and more.” With 2022 being the Year of the Tiger, Tigger is expected to be a major reveler at the festival while Mulan and Mushu will be a major part of “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Celebration”. The festival will also feature other Disney characters, including Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon as well as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the Three Little Pigs. During the Lunar New Year Festival, visitors will also be able to enjoy Asian cuisine at select dining locations throughout the park.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Food & Wine Festival, guests will be able to enjoy a sampling of California’s culinary experiences with a dozen different marketplaces taking over the parks. On Weekends during the festival period, there will be demonstrations by chefs — including some celebrity chefs — and visitors will be able to book additional signature experiences, such as the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and Wine, Beer, and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars. An inclusive “Sip and Savor Pass” will be available for guests as well. There will also be live musical entertainment performances at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand as well as visits with Chef Goofy and friends as well as craft activities.

Disneyland, along with Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the resort’s hotels, all closed down on March 14, 2022, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While Downtown Disney reopened in July 2020, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure didn’t officially reopen until April 30, 2021, both at limited capacity. On June 15, they were able to return to full capacity.

For more information about the upcoming returns of both the Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festivals, you can check out Disneyland.com.