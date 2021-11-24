Doja Cat Asks Taco Bell to Bring Back Mexican Pizza After Viral Saga Commercial

Sometimes, certain elements of a 2021 news story sound like Mad Libs in the best possible way. The latest example — which combines fast food icon Taco Bell, musician and rapper Doja Cat, and Image Comics’ hit comic series Saga — is no exception. Doja Cat’s song “Get Into It (Yuh)” was recently showcased in an advertisement for the chain restaurant, which shows two cosplayers of Marko from Saga crossing paths on a subway platform, before one becomes compelled to go visit Taco Bell instead and get the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. A few days after the commercial made its debut, Doja Cat took to Twitter to make one comment about it — that if they can use her song and partner with her, she can hopefully convince them to bring back the Mexican Pizza.

https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1462858709223178243?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Taco Bell’s official account responded to Doja Cat soon after, claiming that it “wasn’t part of the deal.” The account also reacted to calls from fans to talk to the company’s “Chief Impact Officer”, a role recently filled by rapper Lil Nas X.

https://twitter.com/tacobell/status/1462860562086256641?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/tacobell/status/1462863016693665793?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This isn’t the first time that Doja Cat has campaigned for the return of the Mexican Pizza, previously asking for it to be brought back alongside the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. The pizza hasn’t returned since it officially was removed from the menu last fall, so we’ll have to wait and see if Doja Cat’s tweets help make it a reality.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito commercial also made headlines for its connection to Saga, which is the first officially-licensed live-action version of the comics’ characters.

“I still think for now, I flatter myself to think Fiona and I are doing something that celebrates what only comics can do, which is the scope beyond a Hollywood blockbuster in terms of the visuals, but also a challenging grown-up story like you would get in a long-form TV drama,” co-creator Brian K. Vaughan said back in 2017. “I think it’s still very difficult, with what we’re trying to say and do, for that to be done in film and television.”

“I remain not completely opposed to it.” Vaughan added. “But for me, it’s so not the goal. I would rather just keep my head down and keep making a great comic book, then get out there and chase a great adaptation.”

