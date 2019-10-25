DoorDash’s “Eat Your Costume” Promo Rewards Customers For Dressing Up For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and while getting all decked out in costume for the holiday is usually considered the territory of kids, but let’s be real. Costumes are for everyone and now DoorDash is rewarding customers with a pretty sweet treat for dressing up this Halloween. The food delivery service is launching their “Eat Your Costume” promotion beginning today (Friday, October 25) offering users who dress like food a $10 credit meaning you don’t even have to leave your house to enjoy a bit of Halloween fun — no trick!

To get your $10 treat, it’s pretty simple. First, you have to take a photo of yourself (or whoever you can get to dress up — and that includes your pets!) dressed as a food item that is orderable on DoorDash. That means you can dress up as practically anything, including hamburgers, avocado toast, sushi, etc.) Then, make sure you’re following @DoorDash on either Instagram or Twitter. Post your costume photo to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag “DashOWeen” and then wait for DoorDash to DM you your $10 credit for the food your wearing. Once you have your credit, order your food in the app and you can “Eat Your Costume!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this sounds like fun, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, it does sound like your costume has to be one that is actually a food orderable on DoorDash, but fortunately the app has a wide variety of foods that you can order as DoorDash is America’s largest door-to-door delivery service. Secondly, this is a limited time promotion. As we noted, it kicks off today (Friday, October 25) and runs through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT so you’ll do have a little bit of time to pick out that perfect food costume.

This “Eat Your Costume” promotion is just the latest fun offering from DoorDash. Earlier this month, DoorDash gave away 1 million Big Macs for just a penny to celebrate the nationwide rollout of Delivery with DoorDash. That promotion, which has ended, marked the expansion of DoorDash’s partnership with McDonald’s which began in July with over 200 restaurants in Houston and is now reaching the whole country with a goal of expanding to more than 10,000 locations by the end of the year. In fact, if McDelivery is already in your city through DoorDash, that might make for a cool costume idea for “Eat Your Costume” but if burgers aren’t what you crave, Taco Bell might have you covered. Not only can you order your burritos and nachos and more from the popular restaurant chain through DoorDash, but they even have a line of official Halloween costumes as well.

DoorDash’s “Eat Your Costume” promotion runs from Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Are you planning to dress up to get yourself a treat from DoorDash? Let us know in the comments below.