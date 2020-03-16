Coronavirus Pandemic: Disney Shutters All Store Locations, Downtown Disney, and More

Days after The Walt Disney Company announced it would be shuttering Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, the company announced late Sunday night it would be shuttering nearly all of its remaining properties. In a tweet posted to the outfit’s official social media platforms, Disney announced all Disney store locations, Downtown Disney, Disney Springs, Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort would all be closing at some point this week as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In line with state and federal guidance, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members, we are proceeding with the closure of all Disney stores in North America, beginning March 17. Guests can continue to visit shopDisney.com,” the statement reads.

It adds, “Disney will also be closing all of its owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando, beginning March 17. Individual tenants will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust operations. Additionally, Disney owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. This will give Guests the ability to make other arrangements.”

The additional closures come just hours after Disney chairman Bob Iger issued a hopeful statement through his Twitter account.

“These are hard, anxiety provoking times,” Iger says. “Remaining connected to friends & loved ones is vital. We owe it to each other to act cautious, adhere to guidelines, care for one another. Maintain hope and resolve.”

In a follow-up tweet, he adds, “We’ve been through a lot over the yrs. We’ve always bounced back. Be strong. Stay healthy.”