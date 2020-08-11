Dr. Pepper Confirms Nationwide Shortage

By Adam Barnhardt

If you've been at the grocery store over the past few weeks and have noticed a missing Dr. Pepper product or two, you're not alone. Amidst a national aluminum can shortage as a part of coronavirus-related shutdowns, the beverage make confirmed Monday the company is experiencing production shortages in products across the board. The issue of consumers not being able to get their favorite kind of Dr. Pepper soda has become so prevalent, the company released a statement across its social media channels on Monday addressing the concern.

"Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product? We're doing everything we can to get it back into your hands," reads a statement the company shared on Twitter. "That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees. We appreciate your patience, and encourage you to your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products."

As such, Pepper fans around the country have taken to Twitter to express this displeasure in the brief shortage. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.

Cover photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

