Dunkin’ Launches New Hot Chocolate Bombs For the Holiday Season

Now that we’re at the midpoint of November, the holidays are officially in full swing, at least in terms of food and drink offerings. Earlier this month, Dunkin’ unveiled their holiday-themed menu of seasonal drinks and snacks, but now they’re unveiling another treat to help warm up the holidays – and you don’t have to be a coffee lover to enjoy this one. Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy have teamed up to release two new hot chocolate offerings, the Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Dunkin Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb.



The Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb features a Belgian milk chocolate exterior while the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate features a mint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior. Both flavors contain mini marshmallows inside that release when you place the “bomb” inside a mug and pour 6 ounces of hot milk over it. The transformation is as much fun to watch as it is to drink.



“Hot chocolate has always been a top drink to cozy up with and enjoy on a cold day,” Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy said in a statement. “Because Dunkin’ is a favorite daily destination for hot and cold beverages of all types, including hot chocolates, we’re excited to work with Dunkin’ to give fans a new and surprising way to experience their favorite Dunkin’ hot chocolates and transport them into the holiday spirit at home.”



“Dunkin’ hot chocolate is on everyone’s holiday wish list, and this collaboration with Frankford Candy gives our fans a whole new way to celebrate,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’ said. “These hot chocolate bombs are the perfect way to keep warm, and have fun, with friends and family this holiday season.”



Both the Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb will be available beginning this month in a 1.6-ounce individual size with a suggested retail price of $3.99 at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops and That! nationwide as well as available online at both Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. Need more? A 19.2 ounce, 12-count multi-pack is available for purchase at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com for a suggested retail price of $55.



You can check out Dunkin’s official website for more information.



