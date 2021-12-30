Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Potentially Running for President

Even though the entirety of the TV series Young Rock is framed around wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson running for President, we shouldn’t expect to see the People’s Eyebrow on a debate stage or even a ballot anytime soon. Though the entertainer has flirted with the idea in the past before a new interview with Johnson seems to have him putting a lid on the idea. Speaking with CNN, Johnson was asked about his prior comments on a potential run and how he’d ruled it out due to claiming he didn’t know anything about politics. They countered this by revealing a poll to him where “almost half of Americans would vote” in his favor.

“Well, I think that poll of almost half of Americans being in favor of me running for president is so humbling,” Johnson told CNN’s Chloe Melas. “It sits me down and I don’t know any other way to describe it. To have a little ability to potentially galvanize our country is humbling, very humbling. Might be the Teremana talking here but I still don’t know a damn thing about being a politician. I don’t know if I have that politician gene in my DNA. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day long. Politician? No.”

He continued, “I feel the best position I can be in right now is to be a trusted, nonjudgmental place for people; regardless of what side of the street you live on, what color you are, what you do for a living, how you choose to live your life, what your bank account says, whether you drive a car or take the bus. I don’t care. None of that matters to me. Just work hard, take care of your family, be good to people, be kind to people, be straight up, honor your word and always [have] some fun along the way. And don’t be an a**hole. Like I said, I don’t think I’d make a good politician.”

Considering the portfolio that Johnson has in front of him, and his every busy movie schedule, there’s no reason for Johnson to run for office considering he’s able to be a popular entertainer and also pull in huge novelty size checks every four seconds. Johnson can next be seen in the Black Adam movie which arrives in the summer of 2022, he’ll also lend his voice to the DC’s League of Super Pets feature film as Krypto the Super-Dog.