Valerie Bertinelli Remembers Eddie Van Halen: "I Will See You in Our Next Life My Love"

The music world is mourning the loss of Eddie Van Halen, after the rock icon passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. Tributes have been pouring in for the guitarist and Van Halen co-founder, as many honor the legacy he left both in music and beyond. One of the most emotional yet comes from Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. Bertinelli took to Twitter to share a family photo of herself, Van Halen, and their son Wolfgang. Attached was a written tribute to Van Halen, in which Bertinelli writes that she'll see him "in our next life."

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," Bertinelli writes. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments with lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Eddie would go on to use his family's surname to form the superstar group Van Halen alongside his brother Alex Van Halen (drummer), Mark Stone (bass guitar), and David Lee Roth (Singer). They would go on to release their first full album in 1978, a self titled release with hit singles like "You Really Got Me," "Runnin' with the Devil," and "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love." Their 1983 single "Jump" would go on to become their most popular song of all time, reaching number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and being used in popular culture including at sporting events and in feature films.

Eddie Van Halen popularized the method of guitar playing known as "tapping," wherein the player uses both hands on the neck of the instrument in order to create the desired sounds and notes. His style of play and celebrated guitar solos cemented his place as an icon of the music world and influenced generations of musicians as well.

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang wrote on social media shortly after his father's passing. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Our thoughts are with Van Halen's family, friends, and fans at this time.