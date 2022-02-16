Marvel Fans Celebrate Elizabeth Olsen’s 33rd Birthday

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen turning 33 today, and Marvel fans all over the world are celebrating her birthday! As you will see below, social media is lighting up with happy birthday wishes for the Scarlet Witch, whose presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been putting a serious hex on fans since Olsen made her (full) MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

Olsen’s career has been just as acclaimed outside of Marvel, with films like Godzilla, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and Oldboy on her resume. She’s also conquered the small screen in the last few years, thanks to TV series like Sorry for Your Loss and Wandavision.

That’s all to say: there’s definitely a lot of good reasons for why we’re seeing so much love for Elizabeth Olsen on her 33rd birthday!

The One and Only

it's elizabeth olsen's birthday today!! 🎉 happy birthday to our one and only wanda maximoff. ❤ pic.twitter.com/s0Jy0W1zNN — . (@jrvsscarlet) February 15, 2022

It’s hard to imagine there ever being another actor in this role. She’s that perfect.

More Than A Birthday…

happy national elizabeth olsen day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RTidRJVZHn — grazi. lizzie's bday (@pughwitch) February 16, 2022

…Lizzy Olsen’s born day is now a nationally-recognized holiday!

The Love Is INTERNATIONAL

We’re not here to talk about Westview. We’re here to celebrate Elizabeth Olsen’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/QgvYEpGRx7 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 16, 2022

This is literally birthday celebration on a global scale. Wild.

Highlight Reel

Every star deserves to get a highlight reel of her work as a yearly birthday confidence booster.

Birthday Reel

a thread of elizabeth olsen growing up as you scroll down — ♡ pic.twitter.com/ZCca5IfkBf — chase | Happy Lizzie Day (@scarlizolsen) February 16, 2022

Slow-clap for this fan’s efforts. The results are simply… marvelous.

Smile’s Only Getting Brighter

Elizabeth olsen smile:a birthday thread pic.twitter.com/L2xwdgOlOq — Agos (@Maximoffpugh) February 16, 2022

May life continue giving Elizabeth Olsen reason to smile bigger every year…

PLUG THE MOVIE!

happy 33rd birthday to the one and only elizabeth olsen! don't miss her in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness as the scarlet witch in may 6!

pic.twitter.com/IQCHVth4VR — scarlet witch gifs (@maximoffgifs) February 16, 2022

You know what would be a really great birthday present for Elizabeth Olsen? Helping Doctor Strange 2 smash the box office in every reality.

Work of Art

I did not know it was Elizabeth Olsen's birthday… so here is Scarlet Witch without the blood. pic.twitter.com/DLsTZEcceK — Edge Piece (@edgepiece_art) February 16, 2022

She may also be the best muse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

GET THIS GIRL A BACK MASSAGE

elizabeth olsen needs a back massage from carrying the whole mcu smh pic.twitter.com/ThcV3v9dK3 — P | LIZZIE'S DAY (@avengersxwanda) February 15, 2022

Remember the days when we were all complaining about how Scarlet Witch was always being treated as a supporting character? Yeah, me either…