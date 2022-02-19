Elliot Page Releasing Memoir in 2023

Elliot Page is releasing a memoir. The book, titled Pageboy, is set to be published by Flatiron Books in 2023. According to the publisher (via The Wrap), “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.” According to Flatiron Senior Editor Bryn Clark, who will also edit the memoir, Pageboy is a powerful book that “pieces together a complicated coming of age”.

“Pageboy completely knocked the wind out of me,” Clark said. “Elliot’s story pieces together a complicated coming of age where he struggles to maintain his strong sense of self in the face of a society that slowly fractures and fragments anyone who doesn’t fit into a binary-driven world.”

Page is known for his roles in the X-Men films, Christopher Nolan’s Inception, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2007’s Juno. Page is currently starring in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and publicly came out as transgender in December 2020 in a post on Instagram.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are hey/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page wrote at the time. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

He continued, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Pageboy is set for 2023 release by Flatiron Books. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will debut on Netflix later this year.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images