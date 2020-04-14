Epcot is Trending and Disney Fans Aren’t Sure Why Since It’s Closed

Like so many other random pop-culture topics on Twitter, Disney fans aren’t exactly sure WHY Epcot began trending on the social media site. On the evening of Monday, April 13 the theme park began to trend without a clear reason why, prompting fans of all things Disney to reminisce about their trips to the park, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 coroanvirus. Though like so many trending topics before it, fan confusion lead to theme continually tweeting the trend and making it trend even more without knowing exactly why. We’ve collected the best responses to the Twitter confusion below!

The real reason why Epcot began trending is an easy one to surmise though. This evening a Twitter account shared a video from TikTok with the caption “Okay now this is goals ?,” featuring a video of a couple seemingly traveling together across the globe and experiencing the world together. To the keen observer though it was quite clear that the pair’s globe-trotting love was just a documentation of their trip through the World Showcase at Epcot. As of this writing the tweet has 13.1K retweets and 55.6K likes, with countless replies pointing out that the couple is actually at Epcot, resulting in the park trending online.

As of this writing it’s still unclear when the Walt Disney World Resort (including Epcot) and other Disney Parks will eventually re-open but The Walt Disney Company has already begun the process of furloughing employees to the parks. It was reported today that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California alone will furlough some 30,000 workers including employees that work at the two theme-parks on the property plus all three hotels and Downtown Disney.

All Disney parks closed on mid-March and despite setting a tentative re-open date, have extended their closure to being indefinite. In a statement released at the time, The Walt Disney Company wrote, “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure … We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.”

Disneyland recently confirmed construction work on its Marvel-inspired land, Avengers Campus, has also been put on pause amid the shutdowns. The new land inside Disney California Adventure Park was originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020.

Epcot is trending and it reminds me where I’m supposed to be this weekend… pic.twitter.com/YLk8zPN7BO — Aaron McIsaac (@AaronMcIsaac19) April 14, 2020

Elsa doing meet and greets with herself now that Epcot is closedpic.twitter.com/sQpYX81OLg — Brian: a Quibi series (@brianNpikachu) April 14, 2020

i saw that Epcot was trending and i expected them to announce something regarding the future that made people excited, but instead its trending because everyone is saying “Epcot is trending for some reason so here are fun pics” — Jason is still kinda Spongesobbing (@Disneylover_152) April 14, 2020

Epcot is trending and Epcot is the best park by a wide stretch #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/6D6A51GdyR — Mike Madden (@Mike__Madden) April 14, 2020

EPCOT is trending and i have no answers why but i miss EPCOT pic.twitter.com/QHmO3CHTbE — lil s (@choniblopaz1) April 14, 2020

I don’t know what #Epcot is trending but I’ll take this as my chance to say we need a Captain EO and/or a Figment TV series please.

Maybe something with Sonny Eclipse. — ジョシュピザ先生 (@dyemooch) April 14, 2020

I dunno why Epcot is trending but y’all need to ditch that Frozen shit and bring back my man the oil rig BeeGee pic.twitter.com/vRMYJ3gfXE — Demandasaurus (@another_amanda) April 14, 2020

will the epcot ball rust with no upkeep during quarantine? we can’t let this happen guys — m (@sick0mod3) April 14, 2020

I saw Epcot trending, and I got so scared I might have lost years off of my life. Please, keep my baby safe and sound. — Cassie Soumas (@casoumas) April 14, 2020

Truly the best spot to be in