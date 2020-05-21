Fan Expo Dallas 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a pretty profound effect on the convention and live event industry, as people across the world are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing. Fan Expo Dallas, an annual event that occurs in Dallas, TX, was already impacted by the event in March, when it postponed its planned convention from March 27-29 to June 19-21. But according to a new update, that rescheduled date will not be happening either. On Thursday, Fan Expo Dallas announced that it will be canceling its 2020 event altogether and that the event will hopefully return on the weekend of May 14-16, 2021.

"When we made the decision to postpone FAN EXPO Dallas two months ago, we were optimistic we’d be able to gather in a few weeks from now," the convention's official statement reads in part. "Based on the developments globally and in Dallas that COVID-19 continues to present, we’ve made the decision to cancel FAN EXPO Dallas 2020 — it will return May 14 - 16, 2021."

Guests for Fan Expo Dallas 2020 were set to include Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, as well as Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, Star Trek's Levar Burton and George Takei, and Arrowverse stars Brandon Routh, Katherine McNamara, and Caity Lotz.

Tickets for Fan Expo Dallas 2020 will be automatically transferred to the 2021 event, with fans able to get a refund up until April 30, 2021. Pre-paid special events, photo ops, and autographs will be automatically refunded as well.

The statement goes on to tease plans for a revitalized version of Dallas Fan Days, a smaller convention that Fan Expo traditionally puts on in the fall. The event, which is being rebranded "Dallas Fan Festival", will reportedly provide fans with the biggest and best experience yet.

"We have some exciting plans for the Fall show… Dallas Fan Days is getting a face-lift," their statement continues. "The new Dallas Fan Festival will take place from October 16 - 18, 2020 at the Irving Convention Center. We will be making some changes to the show -- it will have more to see, more to do and more to experience than ever before. Details will be announced soon. Also, for fans who had purchased tickets for FAN EXPO Dallas 2020, you will receive a special exclusive offer as a thank you for your loyalty. Keep your eyes peeled for an email with the details in the coming weeks."

