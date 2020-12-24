What's Open On Christmas Day 2020?

✖

Around the United States, businesses will be closing down on December 25 in observation of the Christmas holiday. Still, there will be plenty of us looking to get out of the house for various needs. While most franchises and corporate locations will be closed down, there is a running list of business which will be keeping their doors open (if only for limited hours) on Christmas Day. There are plenty of food options and businesses which will be open to meet your needs. This list does not include locall small businesses which might be keeping their doors open, as they see fit.

The list was compiled by USA Today, showcasing the various businesses which will be open around the United States. It includes fast food, dine-restaurants, convenience stores, and pharmaceutical destinations.

Stores Open On Christmas Day:

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertsons

Casey's General Store

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Duane Reade

Giant Food

goPuff

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J.

QuickChek

RaceTrac

Rate-Aid

Safeway

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Vons

Walgreens

Wawa

More gas stations and convenience stores are expected to be open around the country.

Looking for something to eat outside of the house on December 25?

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day:

Benihana

Black Bear Diner

Boston Marker

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Buca di Beppo

Burger King

Del Taco

Del Taco Denny's

Dunkin'

Huddle House

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Macaroni Grill

McDonald's

Morton's The Steakhouse

Mountain Mikke's Pizza

Panda Express

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Popeyes

Ruth Chris' Steak House

Shoney's

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Local restaurants and carry-out locations might also be open near you. The locations listed above are listed based on having at least 50 different locations open throughout the United States on December 25.

Reservations and hours at local locations can be made using the OpenTable service online ahead of time.

