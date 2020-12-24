What's Open On Christmas Day 2020?
Around the United States, businesses will be closing down on December 25 in observation of the Christmas holiday. Still, there will be plenty of us looking to get out of the house for various needs. While most franchises and corporate locations will be closed down, there is a running list of business which will be keeping their doors open (if only for limited hours) on Christmas Day. There are plenty of food options and businesses which will be open to meet your needs. This list does not include locall small businesses which might be keeping their doors open, as they see fit.
The list was compiled by USA Today, showcasing the various businesses which will be open around the United States. It includes fast food, dine-restaurants, convenience stores, and pharmaceutical destinations.
Stores Open On Christmas Day:
- 7-Eleven
- Acme
- Albertsons
- Casey's General Store
- Circle K
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS
- Duane Reade
- Giant Food
- goPuff
- Love's Travel Stops
- Pilot Flying J.
- QuickChek
- RaceTrac
- Rate-Aid
- Safeway
- Sheetz
- Speedway
- TravelCenters of America
- Vons
- Walgreens
- Wawa
More gas stations and convenience stores are expected to be open around the country.
Looking for something to eat outside of the house on December 25?
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day:
- Benihana
- Black Bear Diner
- Boston Marker
- Bravo! Italian Kitchen
- Buca di Beppo
- Burger King
Del Taco
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Huddle House
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Macaroni Grill
- McDonald's
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- Mountain Mikke's Pizza
- Panda Express
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Popeyes
- Ruth Chris' Steak House
- Shoney's
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- TGI Fridays
- Waffle House
Local restaurants and carry-out locations might also be open near you. The locations listed above are listed based on having at least 50 different locations open throughout the United States on December 25.
Reservations and hours at local locations can be made using the OpenTable service online ahead of time.
